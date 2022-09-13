Lithuania trade office in Taipei still undergoing preparations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Preparations for Lithuania’s trade office in Taipei are still ongoing, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

Lithuania's first representative to Taiwan, Paulius Lukauskas, arrived in Taiwan earlier this month and has only just begun the diplomatic accreditation process, MOFA said during a press conference.

Remus Chen (陳立國), the director-general of MOFA’s Department of European Affairs, said that since Taiwan opened its representative office in Lithuania last November, bilateral relations have continued to develop steadily. Interactions and exchanges have become increasingly close, CNA reported.

Chen did not provide any further information on whether there will be an unveiling ceremony or an official date for the new office’s opening, explaining that these decisions depend on Lithuania’s progress and overall plan. However, the director-general said an office space has already been rented out by Lithuania but relevant software and hardware installation have not yet been completed, per CNA.

Chen told reporters that only until preparations have been completed can more information be released. MOFA will remain in close contact with Lithuania and provide relevant assistance, he said.

Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene announced that the representative office in Taiwan would open in September while visiting Taiwan in June.

In August, the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy and Innovation selected Lukauskas to head the Baltic nation’s trade office in Taipei. He previously served as an advisor to the prime minister regarding strategic reforms.