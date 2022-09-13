Taiwan plans Asian ‘island-hopping’ cruise alliance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is planning to form an alliance for ‘island-hopping’ cruise travel with island countries in the region to promote tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 13).

Deputy Minister Chi Wen-jong (祁文中) announced the plan at an international forum about cruise travel in Keelung, CNA reported. Planning for cruises needs to be done two years ahead of time, and all during the pandemic, Taiwan had been designing new routes and preparing infrastructure in Keelung and Kaohsiung for the post-COVID era, he said.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said the port city was ready to receive international cruise passengers, with immigration facilities improved to provide speedier service. He also emphasized the importance of his town as a gateway to the whole northern part of Taiwan.

Experts in cruise travel from Australia, the Philippines, Japan, and South Korea spoke at Tuesday’s forum, with more than 150 people attending the event. Regional integration, talent training, harbor development, and island-hopping cruises were the four main themes.