Simple Kaffa, waffle shop open at Taipei's historic Japanese-style park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's historical site “Rongjin Park” now features Japanese-style restaurants, which opened Sept. 7 in Daan District.

The site was built in 1905 and the buildings served as former dormitories for government officials. As a part of the Old House Project, Taipei City Government turned the place into a relaxing environment with 15 restaurants, coffee shops, and dessert stores.

The local government preserved the site's original natural landscape and spent NT$200 million (USD$6 million) and three years repairing it. Taipei City Mayor, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), said that it is the 20th completed renewal project, and so far the biggest restoration completed since work began on the Old House Project.

Inside the venue, visitors can wear a kimono for a taste of Japanese culture, and Kyushu Pancake’s Waffle House opened its first chain store overseas in the park.

Before entering the restaurant Kyomachi Yamamotoya (京町山本屋), guests will have to take off their shoes and dine on a tatami. The restaurant is famous for its traditional Obanzai cuisine, a style of food in Kyoto, and is fully booked in September and on the weekends in October.

Foodies can try the dessert store Jin Jin Ding’s (金錦町) popular gold foil honey cakes and enjoy a cup of coffee from the award-winning shop Simple Kaffa. The address is: No. 157, Jinhua St., Daan Dist, Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)



One of the buildings in Rongjin Gorgeous Time Park. (Taipei City Government photo)



Jin Jin Ding's gold foil honey cake. (Jin Jin Ding's photo)



The brand's first overseas shop opened in Taipei. (Facebook, Kyushu Pancake’s Waffle House)



Simple Kaffa. (Taiwan News photo)