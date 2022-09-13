Belize Embassy commemorates 41 years of independence with special reception

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Belize Embassy in Taiwan held a special reception at Bopiliao Historical Site to commemorate the 41st anniversary of Belizean Independence and to kick off Belize Culture Month on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

The joyous occasion was organized in collaboration with the Central American Trade Office (CATO). The cultural month component features an exhibit showcasing Belizean paintings, traditional clothing, and other cultural aspects of the Caribbean nation.

CATO Director Augusto Liao (廖鴻達) told Taiwan News that the event, which will last until the end of September, took two months of planning. Belize Ambassador to Taiwan Candice Pitts said the embassy had wanted to hold the event at Bopiliao Historical Site last year but was prevented from doing so due to the pandemic.

In her opening remarks, Pitts expressed gratitude to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and the Taiwanese for friendly, mutual support between the two countries. The ambassador said Belize realizes its sovereignty allows it to have “an assertive voice” and be treated as “a respected player in global affairs.”

With this privilege, Belize has been vocal in supporting Taiwan’s right to nationhood and self-determination, and will continue to do so at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pitts said. One common factor between Belize and Taiwan is “the vigor with which we safeguard our territorial integrity and our unadulterated understanding of and appreciation for our sovereignty,” she said.

The ambassador said the month of September allows Belizeans to acknowledge “our privilege of living in a free Belize.” This year, the Independence Day theme is “Valiant and Bold, Proud and Strong! Belize Rebounds at 41!” which conveys the “fortitude and resilience” of Belizeans, she said.

Pitts added that “We not only celebrate our freedom, but we also pay tribute to the ones who fought for it and the ones who are committed to safeguarding this freedom.”



'Relationship' by Keion Griffith. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Belize Prime Minister John Briceno said in a recorded video that this year’s Independence Day theme “speaks to the resilience of our people and our ability to stand united and undaunted despite the challenges we face,” which he added, “is a quality we share with our friends in Taiwan.”

He said Belize stands in solidarity with Taiwan, which he acknowledged was facing increased threats from China. “We do so because we truly believe in the right to self-determination, a principle enshrined in the UN charter.”

With the help of Taiwan and other friends, Belize “will keep moving forward,” Briceno said.

Lai congratulated Belize on its 41st anniversary of independence and said that Taiwan and Belize have enjoyed “cordial relations” that have seen bountiful results in public health, agriculture, environment, education, culture, and information and communications technology. He mentioned that Belize has always supported Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN system, especially in the World Health Assembly.

“Our two countries remain strong and stand with each other,” the vice president said, noting that Belize has always continued to support our meaningful participation in the UN system, especially in the World Health Assembly. Lai said he met with Briceno while in Honduras for President Xiaomara Castro’s inauguration and invited him to visit Taiwan.

The vice president also made a reference to Belize’s Independence Day theme, saying Taiwan remains calm when it comes to the threat from China. “We remain rational, we do not provoke, but we will strongly defend our sovereignty and our democracy.”

A delegation from Taiwan visited Belize in July to discuss trade relations with government members. Seafood and sugar exports from Taiwan were among the subjects of conversation, while the Belize government emphasized its measures in favor of attracting foreign investment in the post-pandemic era.

On Jan. 15, the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement went into effect, which saw Taiwan ease tariffs on 199 imported Belizean products. Belize reduced tariffs on 33 Taiwanese imported products.



'Connection' by Gayla. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts shows Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te painting. (Belize Embassy photo)



Belize traditional dress. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)