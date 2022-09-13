Judge goes missing on hiking trip in central Taiwan mountains on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei District Court Judge Chen Po-chun (陳伯均) has gone missing since Sunday (Sept. 11) while climbing mountains in central Taiwan with his family.

Taichung City Fire Bureau said in a statement that the 47-year-old judge went hiking in Wuling Quadruple Mountains with his wife and two children on Sunday, CNA reported. They planned to climb Mt. Tao and Mt. Chiyou.

They started the hiking trip from the Mt. Tao trailhead at Wuling Farm in Heping District, Taichung City, according to the bureau. After scaling Mt. Tao, the family got lost when they were heading toward Mt. Chiyou, according to the bureau.

Chen left his family to find the way and told them to stay where they were and wait for him, according to the bureau. He also told them to call for help if he didn’t come back after 30 minutes, the bureau added.

Chen’s wife called the fire bureau for help at 4:06 p.m. after she couldn’t reach her husband by phone, and the bureau immediately dispatched a search and rescue team. The team reached Chen’s wife and two children at 5:13 p.m. and took them to the Xinda Hut, where they stayed overnight and were escorted down the mountain on Monday by Shei-Pa National Park personnel.

The search and rescue team arrived at the spot where Chen was suspected to have gone missing and found two hiking poles in a valley 40 meters below the spot, per CNA. The poles were later identified to be Chen’s by his wife. The team later suspended the search effort due to the cliff terrain, heavy fog, intensifying winds, and increasing rain.

The team camped out at a campsite at the 3.5 km mark of the Mt. Chiyou trail.

More people joined the team on Tuesday, and they will use 200-meter-long ropes to rappel down the cliffs to continue the search for the judge, per CNA.