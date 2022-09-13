Automotive Airfilters Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 2.4% CAGR From 2022-2032

The global automotive air filter market is expected to reach USD 6.68 Billion by 2032. It will be valued at USD 5.31 Billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow at 2.4% annually during the 2022-2032 forecast.

Growing Demand

The market can be divided into three types based on their application: passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, or two-wheelers. The market’s largest share is expected to be passenger cars. This is due to growing disposable income, increasing demand for tourist transport, and increased consumer awareness about health issues over the forecast period.

Driving Factors

The expansion of the automotive industry is expected to drive growth

The main driver for this market’s growth is the expanding automotive market and the rising production of passenger cars. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), vehicle production accounted for 15.8 million units in Europe in 2019. Air filters are also increasingly important to car owners, who now understand the importance of purifying their air and protecting them from dust. This has led to a boom in the market. These factors have contributed to the growth of the automotive air filter market.

Technology Advancements in Air Filters To Promote Growth

Air filters are currently made from cellulose media. These are expensive in nature. Synthetic media is gaining popularity due to its capabilities. They have improved performance, reduced sensitivity to water, and better airflow. These materials can improve fuel efficiency and the complete combustion of engine fuel. These advanced properties of synthetic media will drive this market’s growth over the forecast period.

Restraining Factors

Growing adoption of electric vehicles may slow growth

Market growth is likely to be slowed by the rising popularity of plug-in/battery-electric vehicles due to their advantages, such as low emissions and non-consumption fuels like gasoline and diesel. Lower maintenance and overall expenses may aid the growth of eco-friendly electric cars (EVs). The automotive air filter market is expected to shrink over the forecast period due to consumers’ increasing popularity of electric cars.

Market Key Trends

A decline is hampering Air Filter Market Growth in vehicle sales

Eurostat estimates that 75% of all inland cargo within the European Union (roughly 1,750 billion tonnes-kilometers) travels by road. This percentage can reach as high as 90% in some European countries.

Due to the growth of the logistics industry and the increasing use of light commercial vehicles such as vans (for ride-hailing), the demand for commercial vehicles in the region has increased.

The main reason for the rise in light commercial vehicle sales in Europe is the preference for small trucks and pick-up trucks over heavy-duty trucks or railways for logistics.

Accordingly, the forecast period will significantly increase the demand for lightweight components that can be integrated into light commercial vehicles. This will increase the demand for air filters.

It is a key pillar of the single digital market, as e-commerce is growing rapidly in Europe. It reflects the advancements in e-tailing, which has expanded well-organized retail spaces.

The demand for better distribution networks is growing as the e-commerce market expands across Europe.

The market is expected to expand, which will lead to an increase in the demand for small trucks and pick-up vans. In 2020, 89.1% of total freight transport was between 50km and 1,999km.

Automobile manufacturers also focus on hybrid trucks because of the stringent emissions and fuel economy standards for commercial vehicles. This will increase the demand for air filters.

A boom in commercial vehicle sales is occurring in Asia-Pacific and Europe. This is due to growing demand from the e-commerce, construction, and mining industries.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, commercial vehicle sales fell in the first half of 2020. Lockdown restrictions imposed to stop the virus spread caused this decline in commercial vehicle sales. However, some countries have relaxed the lockdown restrictions for e-commerce. This was expected to increase demand for commercial vehicles in the second half of 2020.

Recent development

Nirvana Being introduced its artificial car cabin filter solutions in October 2021 to protect against pollution. The company targets potential South Asian markets like India to gain market share.

Mann+Hummel, a company specializing in vehicle air pollution prevention, announced plans to launch the first vehicle equipped with Mann+Hummel’s high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filter.

Key Companies

Mann+Hummel

K&N Engineering

Donaldson

Robert Bosch

Mahle

NGK

Sogefi

Hengst

Denso

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Acdelco

Key Market Segments

Type

Particle Filter

Activated Carbon Filter

Electrostatic Filter

Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

