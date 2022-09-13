Taiwan’s Gogoro, Metro Motor, and Paz Group launch battery swapping in Israel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro has launched its two-wheelers and battery swapping system in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Gogoro is partnering with Metro Motor and Paz Group from Israel on the venture. Metro Motor is a two-wheeler distributor in Israel, while Paz Group is an energy, gas, and retail group in the country.

The companies are initially launching with 10 battery swapping stations (GoStations) in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and plan to deploy 35 GoStations by the end of 2022. The three companies are also eyeing to have more than 150 stations set up within four years.

“Customers in Tel Aviv can now purchase the high-performance Gogoro S2 ABS or the versatile Gogoro 2 Plus at Metro retail stores in the city,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

“I welcome the arrival of Gogoro electric scooters to Israel, as they serve several significant agendas,” said Meital Lehavi, deputy mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality. “First, two-wheeled vehicles are traffic jam busters in an age of road congestion. Second, this is a breakthrough that heralds the transition into smart and green transportation through cooperation that will allow battery swapping at gas stations, turning them into venues for alternative energy supply.”

As Gogoro continues to dominate the Taiwanese electric scooter market, it has continued its overseas expansion as well. Last week, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority awarded Gogoro with a sandbox pilot to deploy and validate battery swapping in the country.