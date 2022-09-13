Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese investment in China halved amid supply chain shift

Companies revisit their production policies due to higher stakes in operations in China

  155
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/13 15:20
A man wearing a face mask walks by a banner that reads "Prosperous shop for rent" hangs on a vacant shop lot in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Fac...

A man wearing a face mask walks by a banner that reads "Prosperous shop for rent" hangs on a vacant shop lot in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Fac...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Investment from Taiwan to China has plunged significantly over the years amid a recalibration of supply chain strategies due to the US-China trade conflict and COVID-19, said a top official on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

Taiwanese investment in the world’s second-largest economy plummeted from US$109.7 million (NT$3.4 billion) in 2015 to $5.86 billion in 2021, according to Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津). He was addressing a forum on strategic planning for industries via a video.

Shen said the 47% decline can be attributed to companies diversifying production due to China’s relentless lockdowns and forced suspension of factory operations caused by power cuts. Comparatively, Taiwanese investment in the U.S., Vietnam, and Singapore has increased by 6.2%, 6.6%, and 2.7%, respectively, per CNA.

Taiwan’s semiconductor prowess has been accentuated amid the pandemic because the sector boasts advanced technologies and a resilient supply chain where activities thrive from the upstream to the downstream, according to Shen.

He added the country has over 200 IC design companies, 10 contract chipmakers, and 30 IC packaging and testing firms, which contribute to a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem. This has helped draw the investment of semiconductor equipment manufacturers including Merck and ASML, Shen said.
Taiwan
China
investment
semiconductor
chipmaking

RELATED ARTICLES

If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year isn't normal
If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year isn't normal
2022/09/12 18:48
Taiwan's TSMC 2nm chip fab ready for construction, to be operational by 2025
Taiwan's TSMC 2nm chip fab ready for construction, to be operational by 2025
2022/09/12 17:15
73% of Taiwanese over 50 with depression go untreated
73% of Taiwanese over 50 with depression go untreated
2022/09/12 17:13
Taiwan’s MediaTek drops to 5th in global IC design house rankings
Taiwan’s MediaTek drops to 5th in global IC design house rankings
2022/09/12 16:27
Taiwan’s StarLux adds two routes to Japan amid rosy outlook
Taiwan’s StarLux adds two routes to Japan amid rosy outlook
2022/09/12 15:01