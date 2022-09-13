Taiwan adds 46,795 local COVID cases, up 28% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 46,795 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Sept. 13), 256 imported cases, and 17 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 28.6% from the same period last week, as those infected with the virus during the Mid-Autumn festival holiday started to report their test results after the holiday, leading to a spike in Tuesday's tally, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥) said.

At Tuesday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) refuted the rumor that the country is going to lift entry restrictions for foreign performers starting September 15, saying there is no specific group to be given exemption from compulsory quarantine at the moment.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were no new cases today of a child developing severe symptoms or MIS-C after a COVID-19 infection.

Local cases

Local cases included 21,734 males, 25,047 females, and 14 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 9,618 cases, followed by 6,081 in Taichung City, 5,619 in Taipei City, 4,519 in Taoyuan City, 3,928 in Kaohsiung City, 3,028 in Tainan City, 2,217 in Changhua County, 1,329 in Hsinchu County, 1,304 in Pingtung County, 1,157 Yunlin County, 1,156 in Miaoli County, 1,059 in Yilan County, 961 in Hsinchu City, 926 in Keelung City, 910 in Nantou County, 833 in Hualien County, 819 in Chiayi County, 550 in Chiayi City, 374 in Taitung County, 193 in Penghu County, 187 in Kinmen County, and 27 in Lienchiang County.



COVID deaths

The 17 deaths announced on Tuesday included 9 males and 8 females ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases and had a history of chronic disease, and 12 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from August 26 to Sept. 10.

Imported cases

The 256 imported cases included 131 males and 125 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,754,683 cases, of which 5,723,485 were local and 31,144 were imported. So far, 10,329 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.