Taiwan’s China Airlines schedules flights to Cebu, Chiang Mai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a further sign of the resumption of international travel following the COVID-19 pandemic, China Airlines (CAL) on Tuesday (Sept. 13) announced the launch of flights to Cebu in the Philippines and Chiang Mai in Thailand.

Flights with the Airbus A321neo between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Cebu City, the second-largest city in the Philippines, will start on Dec. 1, while those to the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai will launch next Jan. 20, CNA reported.

Flight CI705 will leave Taoyuan at 7:40 a.m. each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to arrive in Cebu at 10:35 a.m. local time. The return flights, labeled CI706, will depart at 11:35 a.m. to arrive in Taoyuan at 2:30 p.m.

Flight CI851 from Taoyuan to Chiang Mai will take off at 7:50 a.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and arrive in Thailand at 11 a.m. local time. Flight CI852 departs Chiang Mai at noon, and arrives in Taoyuan at 5 p.m.

CAL pointed out that the A321neo offers 168 seats in economy and 12 in business class. The narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft has been in service with the airline since March.

The flights from Cebu and Chiang Mai are part of a plan to attract more transit passengers to change flights in Taiwan on their way to Europe and North America, the airline said.

During the final quarter of 2022, the number of flights will increase by 30%, with those to Southeast Asia increasing by 50%. By the time of the Lunar New Year in early 2023, 17 destinations will be available in Southeast Asia, according to CAL.