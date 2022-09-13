Foley back in gold; Sotutu starts for New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bernard Foley has been recalled for his first test since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in one of eight changes to Australia’s starting lineup for the opening Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand.

The first of two tests, which is also part of the Rugby Championship, will be played Thursday in Melbourne, where the Australian rules Australian Football League playoffs are dominating coverage ahead of the weekend.

Australia is coming off a 24-8 loss to World Cup-champion South Africa, while the All Blacks had an emphatic 53-3 win over Argentina that took New Zealand from last to first in the Rugby Championship standings.

All four teams have two wins and two losses each.

The All Blacks made an enforced change on Tuesday, with Ardie Savea unavailable and Hoskins Sotutu getting a start at No. 8 to work in the backrow with skipper Sam Cane and Scott Barrett.

The Australians were well-beaten by South Africa, putting pressure on coach Dave Rennie to make changes. Among others, Andrew Kellaway will return at fullback and Jake Gordon will get his first start of the year at scrumhalf in a new combination with 32-year-old, 71-test veteran Foley, who replaces the injured Noah Lolesio in the No. 10 jersey.

“It’s great to have Bernard’s experience and he brings plenty of voice and passion for the gold jersey,” Rennie said Tuesday. “New Zealand showed their class in a massive win over Argentina last week and will (be) full of confidence.”

Foley, who plays club rugby in Japan, will be the fourth starting flyhalf for Australia in recent tests after injuries to Quade Cooper and Lolesio and the replacement of James O’Connor after one away loss against Argentina.

The rare mid-week test match is the first between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne since 2010, which paid off in selections for local players.

Rob Leota will return to start on the blindside flank in an all-Melbourne backrow also containing Pete Samu and Rob Valetini.

Jed Holloway will start at lock for the first time at international level, partnering Matt Philip in the second row.

Lineups:

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Rob Leota, Matt Philip, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (captain). Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Scott Sio, Pone Fa’amausili, Darcy Swain, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (captain), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

