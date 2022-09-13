Let’s GOverseas to explore the world like never before with Traveloka!

Unmatched Flight and Hotel deals to your dream holiday destinations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 September 2022 - After years of travel restrictions, limited adventures and postponed travel plans, combined with the reopening of borders, international travel has seen an exponential increase. Traveloka, Southeast Asia's travel and lifestyle platform is inviting you to rediscover the world again, and GOverseas with them.





From 13 September 2022, visit GOverseas and discover unmatched international flight and hotel deals to your favourite destinations such as Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, USA, Maldives, and more! With further savings of up to S$150 with our hotel and flight coupons available on the GOverseas page, there is no better time than now to make travel plans with loved ones and friends to live a little more, without breaking the bank.



Users can also enjoy slashed deals for Flights, Hotels and Xperiences during the weekly GOverseas Travel Flash Sale from Monday to Wednesday on Traveloka. Here are some spoilers on destinations that users can look out for:





4D3N Bali tropical getaways from S$287

7D6N escapes to Sydney from S$1497

... and more!

Flights and hotels booked via GOverseas, can also enjoy EasyReschedule , Traveloka's proprietary flight and hotel rescheduling service, which allows you to change your flight and hotel bookings with a few easy steps online. Not sure how to do it? Not to worry. Our online visual guide will take you through the process, step by step. Change to travel plans is inevitable and EasyReschedule will help you enjoy a worry free holiday!A worry free holiday also means staying in a hotel that provides convenience, as well as a high hygiene standard. Traveloka helps you identify international accommodations worldwide, with over 70,000 partners, some of which have attained the exclusive CleanAccommodation badge, which means that they follow hygiene protocols recommended by their governments, and the World Health Organization.With all these benefits by simply booking your flight and hotel via GOverseas, there is no better time to be nipped by the travel bug and rediscover the meaning and unforgettable moments of travel!"International travel has increased as a result of pent-up demand during the pandemic and in response to remote working and digital nomadism. As a travel and lifestyle platform, we understand the concerns of travellers and are focused on providing the best value and reliability with our products and services. Traveloka will continue to work with our partners and other industry players to ensure we meet the evolving needs of consumers in a post pandemic world, for reliable flight and hotel booking services," saidTo fuel consumers' wanderlust, the lifestyle superapp offers various deals and features which include exclusive partner deals with bank partners such as Citi Bank's promotion of up to S$100 off international bookings For Traveloka's full list of promotions, head over here to find out more.

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.



Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category (currently specific to certain markets), offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. Traveloka lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.



For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-sg/



