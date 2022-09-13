Alexa
Typhoon Muifa to bring extremely heavy rain to 5 counties, cities in north Taiwan

Sea warning for Typhoon Muifa to remain until evening, 15 landslide 'red alerts' issued

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/13 10:26
Satellite image of Typhoon Muifa. (NOAA gif)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued rain alerts for 10 counties and cities in Taiwan, with extremely heavy rain and landslides predicted in New Taipei and Taoyuan among other areas.

As of 8 a.m. today (Sept. 13), Typhoon Muifa was about 280 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei, moving north at a speed of 9 kph. It has a radius of 150 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 136 kph and gusts of up to 172 kph, the CWB reported.

Sea typhoon warning for Typhoon Muifa. (CWB image)

At 2:05 a.m., the CWB issued an extremely heavy rain alert for New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yilan County. It also posted a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, Hsinchu City, and Taichung City.

CWB senior weather forecaster Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said today that Muifa has started to meander slightly as it starts to slow down. Wu estimated that the sea typhoon warning could be lifted at some point between this late afternoon and evening. Wu forecast that on Wednesday (Sept. 14), Muifa will gradually speed up and move north toward China, leaving the waters off of Taiwan.

Typhoon Muifa's projected path. (JTWC image)

The Council of Agriculture (COA) issued 15 "red alerts" today for landslides in Hsinchu County's Jianshi Township, Taoyuan City's Fuxing District, and New Taipei's Wulai District. In addition, 14 "yellow alerts" for landslides were issued in these areas as well.

Projected path of Typhoon Muifa (left) and Tropical Depression 17. (JMA map)

Projected paths of Typhoon Muifa (left), Tropical Depression 17, and Tropical Storm Merbok. (CWB map)
