Taiwan to subsidize protection of Formosan black bears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosan black bear will be included in a subsidy program from October for the conservation of habitats and endangered animals as part of a wildlife protection initiative.

Cash incentives will be provided to those who monitor and patrol areas frequented by the white-throated bear as well as those reporting intrusions of the animal.

The mechanism works by encouraging locals to serve as rangers who conduct patrols, report illegal traps, help rescue bears, and promote conservation awareness, with each squad paid NT$60,000 (US$1,941) a year. Taking a picture of the bear in designated patrol areas will earn each team NT$50,000, limited to twice a year.

Meanwhile, individuals reporting intrusions of the bear in their farms without hurting the creature while ensuring food is put away will receive NT$3,000. Voluntarily setting up cameras for better monitoring of the bear promises NT$5,000 in subsidies, according to the Forestry Bureau.

This is part of a subsidy program launched in 2011 to promote better interactions between humans and nature. Already included in the program are leopard cats, eastern grass owls, otters, and pheasant-tailed jacanas, in addition to natural habitats such as paddy fields, terraced fields, land-based fish farms, and privately owned protected forests.

About 60% of protected wildlife species and 65% of endangered plants live in low-altitude mountainous areas. Biological conservation success lies in the participation of communities, Agriharvest quoted Director-General Lin Hwa-ching (林華慶) of the bureau as saying.