Pumas change venue for Rugby Championship match with Boks

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina relocated its Rugby Championship match with South Africa after the field was declared unsuitable on Monday.

Their match on Saturday in Buenos Aires was to be at José Amalfitani Stadium, the home of soccer club Velez Sarsfield. But the field was cut up by a recent Copa Libertadores semifinal then damaged further by a Green Day concert on Sunday.

The match was moved 15 kilometers east within the city to Libertadores de América Stadium, the home of one of the country's big five soccer clubs, Independiente. Its capacity is about 1,500 less at 48,000.

"A few days ago the field (at José Amalfitani) was in perfect condition, but later deterioration was noticed, a situation that they have not been able to solve, and it is essential to meet the requirements that a show of this level deserves and that SANZAAR requests,” the Argentine Rugby Union said on its website.

The UAR apologized for the late switch, and said the match will be played on Saturday at the same time, and ticket-holders will be accommodated.

