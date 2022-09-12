American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|56
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|60
|.565
|5½
|Toronto
|78
|61
|.561
|6
|Baltimore
|73
|67
|.521
|11½
|Boston
|69
|72
|.489
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|65
|.529
|_
|Chicago
|72
|69
|.511
|2½
|Minnesota
|69
|70
|.496
|4½
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|.404
|17½
|Detroit
|54
|86
|.386
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|11
|Los Angeles
|61
|79
|.436
|29
|Texas
|60
|79
|.432
|29½
|Oakland
|51
|90
|.362
|39½
___
Boston 1, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 4, Toronto 1
Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.