Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

English Standings

By Associated Press
2022/09/12 22:02
English Standings

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 6 5 0 1 14 7 15
Man City 6 4 2 0 20 6 14
Tottenham 6 4 2 0 12 5 14
Brighton 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
Man United 6 4 0 2 8 8 12
Chelsea 6 3 1 2 8 9 10
Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15 6 9
Brentford 6 2 3 1 15 9 9
Leeds 6 2 2 2 10 10 8
Fulham 6 2 2 2 9 9 8
Newcastle 6 1 4 1 7 6 7
Southampton 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 5 18 7
Wolverhampton 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
Everton 6 0 4 2 4 6 4
Aston Villa 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
West Ham 6 1 1 4 3 8 4
Nottingham Forest 6 1 1 4 4 14 4
Leicester 6 0 1 5 8 16 1

___

Sunday, Sept. 4

Brighton 5, Leicester 2

Man United 3, Arsenal 1

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. ppd

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. ppd

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, Sept. 11

Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Monday, Sept. 12

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. ppd

Friday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Brentford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 8 5 2 1 16 5 17
Norwich 8 5 1 2 12 6 16
Reading 8 5 0 3 9 11 15
Bristol City 8 4 2 2 16 11 14
Burnley 8 3 4 1 14 8 13
Watford 8 3 4 1 9 7 13
Blackburn 8 4 0 4 9 11 12
Sunderland 8 3 2 3 11 9 11
QPR 8 3 2 3 12 11 11
Preston 8 2 5 1 2 1 11
Blackpool 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
Hull 8 3 2 3 11 15 11
Rotherham 7 2 4 1 9 6 10
Millwall 8 3 1 4 9 11 10
Wigan 7 2 4 1 7 9 10
West Brom 8 1 6 1 12 10 9
Middlesbrough 8 2 3 3 11 12 9
Luton Town 8 2 3 3 7 8 9
Swansea 8 2 3 3 7 11 9
Stoke 8 2 2 4 8 11 8
Birmingham 8 2 2 4 5 8 8
Cardiff 8 2 2 4 4 8 8
Huddersfield 7 1 1 5 7 11 4
Coventry 5 0 1 4 5 11 1

___

Sunday, Sept. 4

Reading 2, Stoke 1

Huddersfield 0, Blackpool 1

Hull 0, Sheffield United 2

Monday, Sept. 5

Middlesbrough 1, Sunderland 0

Friday, Sept. 9

Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Sept. 10

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd

Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m. ppd

Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. ppd

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd

Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Blackburn vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Swansea vs. Hull, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ipswich 7 5 2 0 14 4 17
Portsmouth 7 5 2 0 15 6 17
Plymouth 7 5 0 2 13 9 15
Sheffield Wednesday 7 4 1 2 12 7 13
Cambridge United 7 4 1 2 11 10 13
Peterborough 7 4 0 3 14 8 12
Exeter 7 3 2 2 10 5 11
Bolton 7 3 2 2 8 6 11
Derby 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
Barnsley 7 3 1 3 9 8 10
Oxford United 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
Charlton 7 2 3 2 11 9 9
Shrewsbury 7 2 3 2 5 6 9
Wycombe 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
Fleetwood Town 7 1 5 1 7 7 8
Bristol Rovers 7 2 2 3 10 11 8
Port Vale 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
Milton Keynes Dons 7 2 1 4 7 8 7
Accrington Stanley 7 1 4 2 9 11 7
Lincoln 7 1 4 2 6 11 7
Forest Green 7 2 1 4 6 15 7
Cheltenham 7 1 2 4 6 10 5
Morecambe 7 0 4 3 4 12 4
Burton Albion 7 0 1 6 8 20 1

___

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Forest Green 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday, Sept. 10

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Barnsley vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 7 6 1 0 14 4 19
Stevenage 7 5 1 1 10 6 16
Barrow 7 5 0 2 11 9 15
Salford 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
Northampton 7 4 2 1 14 10 14
Doncaster 7 4 2 1 10 8 14
Mansfield Town 7 4 0 3 12 9 12
Bradford 7 3 2 2 9 6 11
Grimsby Town 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
Crewe 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
Sutton United 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
Carlisle 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
Walsall 7 2 2 3 9 7 8
Swindon 7 1 5 1 6 6 8
AFC Wimbledon 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
Tranmere 7 2 1 4 7 7 7
Newport County 7 2 1 4 9 10 7
Stockport County 7 2 1 4 8 10 7
Harrogate Town 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
Colchester 7 1 2 4 6 11 5
Gillingham 7 1 2 4 1 8 5
Crawley Town 7 0 3 4 5 10 3
Hartlepool 7 0 3 4 5 14 3
Rochdale 7 0 2 5 5 12 2

___

Friday, Sept. 9

Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Sept. 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Barrow vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. ppd

Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Walsall vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Sept. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Bradford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.