Frozen Pizza Market Growth CAGR of 4.4%, Restraints, Mergers And Forecast (2022-2032)

In 2021, the global Frozen Pizza Market was worth USD 21.79 billion. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) 4.4% between 2022 to 2032.

Market growth is driven by the changing lifestyles and food preferences of millennials and young people. These frozen products are convenient and have a longer shelf life. This will drive market growth in the forecast period. Over the past few decades, pizza has become a popular and special dish. It’s crispy and chewy and can be topped with marinara or cheese. This has made pizza popular for people of all ages and nationalities. Despite the immense popularity of the dish, the recipe is still quite tricky.

This can be difficult, as it is not easy to get the dough just right and maintain the oven temperature. Enjoying exquisite Italian cuisine at a fine dining restaurant can also be costly. These factors have made frozen pizzas very popular. Frozen pizzas are fast and easy food that can be made in a small group setting. These pizzas take less than 20 minutes to make and are rich in vitamins, carbohydrates, protein, and calcium. Frozen pizzas can be enjoyed with salads or fizz drinks, making them ideal for small gatherings. Pizza mixes cheese, sauce, vegetables, fruits, meat, and other flavors. They are also very affordable, making them a popular choice for students and bachelors.

Frozen pizza’s ease of customization allows for a wide range of tastes. People who prefer crispy crusts can heat the pizza in large skillets. These pizzas can also be heated up and reheated in an oven or toaster to make them suitable for all tastes. Pizza has also become a popular way for parents to provide healthy food options for their children. Pizza is an excellent option for children because it’s easy to eat and light.

Frozen Pizza Market Drivers :

Global frozen pizza sales are driven by the increased consumption of packaged and processed foods. To drive market growth, pizza ingredients, including fruits, herbs, and vegetables, depend heavily on their unique freezing methods.

Cryogenic equipment is a new technology in the frozen food industry that can freeze bakery products such as waffles and croissants, pastries, cakes, bread, pastries, cakes, and pizzas. Frozen pizza has grown in popularity due to the growing demand for ready-to-eat food. Consumers want frozen pizzas with real food properties and healthier ingredients. Frozen pizza is a high-end food. The market has grown in popularity due to increased consumer awareness about gluten-free frozen pizzas. Market growth is also driven by other factors, such as increasing disposable income, higher living standards, and the rapid growth of large retail chains. Another factor expected to drive frozen pizza demand in the forecast period is the increased consumption of vegan pizza products. Lifestyle changes and growing health concerns are further driving the market. The market is also well-received at family events and celebrations. Additionally, the growing demand for pizzas and cakes at affordable prices contributes to its growth.

Frozen Pizza Market Restraints :

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused labor and raw material shortages that have affected food and beverage producers. Restaurants and retailers face difficulties such as unpredictable consumer behavior due to government initiatives to prevent large-scale mergers. The consumption of processed foods has been affected by food safety issues. All conditions are likely to impact the global frozen pizza market immediately. Ready-to-eat foods have a shorter shelf life. Global frozen pizza market sales will be driven by the increased adoption of Western cultures and consumer modernization trends occurring in developing countries. Consumers prefer practical food due to their busy lives and higher disposable income. These factors will drive the global frozen pie market over the forecast period. As consumers in developing countries change their eating habits and live more comfortably, they are expected to increase their disposable incomes.

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ:

By Product Type

Regular

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

HoReCa

Offline

Online

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Hansen Foods Inc.

One Planet Pizza

Alto-Hartley, Inc.

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH

Conagra Brands, Inc.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Newman’s Own Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals

Palermo Villa Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Freiberger Lebensmittel Gmbh Co

Daiya Foods Inc.

California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

Oetker GmbH

Other Key Players

Recent development

Dr. Oetker GmbH launched its first vegan pizza in June 2021. It uses vegan cheese alternatives.

Conagra Brands introduced new frozen foods in July 2021 with improved taste, convenience, and nutritional value.

California Pizza Kitchen announced in November 2021 that it would expand its operations to Canada. These plans will improve the overall operation and make it more efficient.

