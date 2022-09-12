Alexa
Sea warning for Typhoon Muifa expected to be lifted on Tuesday afternoon

Affected by the periphery of the typhoon, significant rainfall is forecast for the north and the northeast from Monday night to Tuesday morning

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/12 21:52
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Muifa will continue moving north with a slight movement towards the east, and the sea warning for the typhoon can be lifted between Tuesday afternoon and night (Sept. 13), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

According to the CWB’s latest data, Typhoon Muifa was located on the sea about 250 km to the east of Taipei at 5 p.m. on Monday, moving north-northwest at a speed of 9 km per hour. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 38 meters per second with gusts of 48 meters per second, with a radius of 50 km of winds over 25 meters per second, the CWB data shows.

Bureau forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said that affected by the periphery of the typhoon, significant rainfall is forecast for the north and the northeast from Monday night to Tuesday morning, while intermittent rain is predicted for central and southern Taiwan, CNA reported. Substantial rainfall is expected for the north and the northeast on Tuesday, according to the bureau forecaster.

Rain will taper off in northern Taiwan by Wednesday, but there will still be scattered showers, Liu said, adding that cloudy to sunny skies and afternoon thunderstorms are forecast across Taiwan from Thursday to next Monday, per CNA.
Typhoon Muifa
CWB
sea warning

