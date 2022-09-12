Global Wellness Tourism Market to Record a CAGR of 7.3% Market.us projects North America to drive most of the market expansion.

The global wellness tourism market was worth USD 801.7 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow to USD 1,592.7 billion by 2031. This will represent a 7.3% annual growth rate from 2022 to 2031. The market’s largest share was held by the lodging segment in 2020.

The pursuit of wellness tourism is travel that focuses on enhancing or maintaining one’s own well-being. It’s motivated by pursuing healthy living, disease prevention, stress management, managing poor lifestyle habits, authentic experiences, and/or authentic life. The wellness industry has the ability to assist consumers in reclaiming travel as a means of relaxation, rejuvenation, and joy and for self-actualization.

People travel to facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and wellness SPAs to improve their mental and physical health. Wellness tourism is a new type of tourism that promotes health and well-being by engaging in various psychological, spiritual, and physical activities. This includes transportation, lodging, food and beverage, shopping, etc.

Key Wellness Tourism Market Driver

The rise in mental illness is one of the main factors driving growth in the wellness tourism industry. Stress, fear, anxiety, and depression are all common mental disorders. They can lead to serious health problems like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer, and other chronic conditions. The young are becoming more aware of how to prevent these diseases and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Companies are implementing wellness programs to help reduce stress at work. Governments and other non-profit organizations are working to raise awareness about mental illnesses and how to treat them. Market growth is expected to be driven by an increase in mental illness, growing awareness about maintaining mental well-being, and increasing wellness retreats specializing in mental health.

Key Wellness Tourism Market Trend

The rise of online wellness aggregators will be a significant trend in the wellness tourism market. Small online companies specializing in aggregating accommodation and travel information are thriving. This market is expected to see the rise of the Internet as a way to track user preferences and create an online repository. This will help boost the growth and profitability of hotels and other wellness centers that meet customer expectations. Customers can access this information online to compare reviews and choose the right service anywhere in the world. Global wellness tourism will be boosted by the growth of small businesses that aggregate information from multiple service providers.

Recent development:

May 20,22 The non-profit Global Wellness Institute launched the “Geography of Wellness,” a research and education platform for the $4.4 trillion global health market. GWI’s latest microsite offers a snapshot of a country’s wellness economy and provides countries with a platform for promoting their wellness assets.

Minor International was established as a strategic partnership in October 2019 by Beauty, and VLCC Group, a wellness company. Minor International owns 523 resorts and hotels, including St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

Centricus, a London-based investment firm, acquired Capri Palace Hotel & Spa on May 19, 2019.

In February 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group(IHG)) announced it had bought Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (from Pegasus Capital advisors) for USD 300 million.

Scope of the Report

Market Size in 2020 USD 801.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021

Key Market Players:

AccorHotels Canyon Ranch IHG Red Carnation Hotels IHHR Hospitality Aro Ha Body And Soul BodySense Fitpacking Four Seasons Hotels Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat Hilton Hyatt Kamalaya Marriott Mountain Trek Rancho La Puerta Wellness & Hormone Centers Of America



Type

Domestic Wellness Tourism

International Wellness Tourism

Application

Old Man

Young Man

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What are the different growth parameters that influence the market?

What emerging trends are there in the market?

What are the influencing factors in the Wellness Tourism Market?

What is the CAGR of Wellness Tourism

What is the size of the Wellness Tourism Market from 2021 to 2030?

Which companies are the best in the Wellness Tourism Industry?

What segments are there in the Wellness Tourism Market?

