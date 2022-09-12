Global Gait Trainer Market Size worth USD 462.1 Million in 2028, [+Investment Feasibility Index] | Trends and Forecast to 2031 – Market.us| At A CAGR of 5.0%

According to Market.us (Prudour Research), the global market for Gait Trainer Market will grow at a rate of 5.0% over the next ten years and reach USD 462.1 Million in 2028 from USD 283.7 Million in 2018.

Gait trainers are devices that support patients or people who are unable to walk on their own. This device allows an individual to walk safely and efficiently. Gait trainers can increase the walking ability of people with disabilities, such as children and adults. These devices offer unweighting support and postural alignment, allowing patients to walk correctly and healthily.

Gait Trainer Market: Drivers

An increase in the number of disorders

Global demand for gait trainers is due to increased injuries and disorders like strokes, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal injuries. Individuals with walking disabilities are also affected by the increasing number of road accidents. This will further increase the market for gait trainers.

The rising geriatric population base

The muscles become more awakened as we age. This can negatively impact the strength of the spine and back, making it more difficult for older people to walk independently and alone. There is a significant demand for gait trainers in the elderly population.

Government investments in healthcare infrastructure

Gait trainers will be in high demand due to increased federal funding. Profitable market growth opportunities will also be created by the growth and expansion of the healthcare industry, especially in developing countries.

The market for gait trainers is also positively affected by a rise in personal disposable income, increasing awareness about the many benefits of gait trainers, and increased investment in advanced technology.

Gait Trainer Market: Restraints

Market growth will be impeded by high costs associated with initial investment and maintenance, a lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries about the benefits, limited infrastructure facilities, and high expenses required for research and development activities. The market for gait trainers is expected to be challenged by its limited use in the 2022-2029 forecast period.

This report on the gait trainer market provides information about recent developments, trade regulations, and production analysis. It also analyzes market share and the impact of local market players. Our team can help you make informed market decisions to grow your market.

Gait Trainer Market Key Trends:

The Segment for Neurological Disorders is expected to hold a major market share in the Gait Trainer Market

Multiple sclerosis will be a growing concern due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders like cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis. Public Health England data shows that multiple sclerosis prevalence was approximately 190 per 100,000 people in 2018.

People with dementia and Alzheimer’s are more likely to have balance issues, impaired gait skills, and other cognitive problems. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in ten people will suffer from Alzheimer’s. In 2019, there were approximately 5. In 2019, approximately 5.8 million Americans were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s diseas

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 283.7 Mn Growth Rate CAGR of 5.0% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Mn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report, Click Here

Key Market Players:

Beijing Yi Shiheng electronic technology co.LTD

Midmark Corporation

Kent Scientific Corporation

Everest Veterinary Technology

Smiths Medical

Supera Innovations

Patterson Scientific

Vetronic Services Ltd

Synthomer plc.

JD Medical Dist. Co. Inc

Type

Based on product type

On Trolley Gait Trainer

Portable Gait Trainer

Table Top

Wall Mounted

Based on animal type

Small Animals

Large Animals

Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Emergency Service Centers

Veterinary Homecare Settings

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the CAGR forecasted for growth in demand for gait trainers?

What are the key players profiled in this industry analysis of gait trainers?

Which region is the largest in Gait Trainer Market?

What are the main segments of the market?

What was the market for gait trainers in 2022? And what is the forecast for 2031?

