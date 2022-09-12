Global Gum Arabic Market Size worth USD 385.4 Million in 2018, [+Marketing Strategy] | Growth and Development Factors by 2031 – Market.us| At A CAGR of 5.7%

Consumption of nutritious and fiber-rich foods is likely to rise, and so is the consumption of soluble Gum Arabic beverages. This will propel the Gum Arabic Market.

Gum Arabic Market: Drivers

Gum arabic’s diverse applications constitute a significant factor in the market’s growth. Gum arabic can be found in the pharmaceutical and personal care and food & beverage sectors. Gum arabic is a thickening agent used to manufacture chewing gums, a watercolor paint binder, and a glaze addition.

Gum arabic, a natural emulsifier used in many applications, is one of the most widely used. The versatility of gum arabic drives the industry’s growth.

The global demand for natural products within the food and drink industry will drive Gum Arabic’s growth to an incredible extent over the forecast period. Because of the health benefits of natural foods, consumers have begun to eat more natural food products.

Gum arabic can also be used for traditional printing and lithography. It is used most often for printing newspapers. Gum arabic gives the ink a high adhesion power, which aids

The permanence of the print. The market’s growth is driven by the variety of applications of gum arabic.

Gum Arabic Market: Restraints

Global growth of the global gum arabic market is expected to slow down due to abiotic factors like climatic changes in countries where gum arabic can be produced. Political instability is another factor that can cause market retardation.

Many challenges face countries that produce gum arabic, particularly Somalia and Sudan. The market will suffer from these challenges as there will be less productivity.

Chemical manufacturers also have a range of synthetic substitutes that can be used for gum Arabic emulsification. These substitutes are not as good as gum arabic, but they threaten the gum Arabic industry because of their low price. Consumers might prefer quality over cost.

Gum Arabic Market Key Trends:

Many manufacturers are now focusing on marketing their brands in the market, a significant trend in the Arabic gum market. The market growth for organic gum in Arabic is expected to be boosted by the rising demand due to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of organic gum. The market growth for gum Arabic is also expected to be fueled by the rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries.

Gum arabic is expected to grow in the market due to growing demand for dairy products like yogurts and ice creams. It is used extensively in dairy product production as an encapsulation stabilizer. The market growth for gum arabic is expected to be driven by e-commerce and the increasing number of domestic vendors.

Recent development:

In December 2020, the South Sudanese government introduced the Acacia Gum or Gum Arab export for the first time.

In January 2020, Alland & Robert published a fresh report outlining the advantages of acacia for lowering sugar consumption.

In June 2018, CaraGum released the inexpensive gum Arabic emulsifier CaraGum EM CG 108-2.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

gum collectors

Nexira

Kerry Group

TIC Gums Inc.

Alland & Robert.

Type

senegalia senegal

vachellia seyal

Application

thickener

gelling agent

stabilizer and fat replacer

pharmaceutical industry

printing & painting, and others

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the CAGR of the Gum Arabic Market for the forecast period 2022-2031?

Which country holds the dominant position on the global gum Arabic market in its region?

Which players are leading the global gum Arabic market?

What are the primary growth factors for the global gum Arabic industry?

Which segments are included in the Gum Arabic Market Report?

