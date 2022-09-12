Automotive Display Market To Power And Cross USD 19.4 Bn By 2032

The Automotive Display Market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR above 7.61% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

Smart displays are expected to increase in popularity due to increased demand for advanced functions. These include navigation, multimedia systems, driver aid, driver assistance, and connected vehicle features. In the long term, the market will grow because of the growing demand for automobiles that offer excellent safety, comfort, and convenience, particularly in developing and mature countries. The market is expected to see increased demand for semi and autonomous vehicle technology and growth in high-end, luxury car segments, especially emerging markets, over the forecast period.

Smart displays are gaining popularity in automotive applications at an increasing rate. The market depends on demand trends in the auto industry, the advancements in cockpit electronics technology, and buyer preferences. Smart displays can be used to make critical driver assistance functions on a single touchscreen platform.

Passenger vehicles are increasingly equipped with gesture control systems, advanced information systems, head-up displays, telematics central controllers, and steering-mounted controls. These technologies provide benefits of safety, comfort, luxury, security, and convenience. Many countries have adopted regulations to improve vehicle safety. This has created a global demand for electronic devices like smart displays.

FACTORS FOR DRIVING

Integration of Smariphane Connectivity into Care So Drie Growth

Smartphone synchronization will increase the demand for smart displays in cars. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are similar in that both use smartphones to run operating systems that have been enhanced for reading applications. These advanced functions include cockpit electronics and music access. This allows for navigation without distractions. These operating systems also include voices like Apple Siri and google assistant. To provide an effortless experience, carmakers must ensure that the appropriate software is available to run the operating system efficiently. Many manufacturers have adopted this technology to their vehicles, allowing support forces standards or as an option for their Information.

Market Boosting: 5G and Wireless Technologies are Increasingly Focused

The rise of wireless technologies has created multiple opportunities for the market. 5G technology provides high-speed internet and integration of automotive smart display systems with advanced features such as cloud gaming, AR (augmented reality) virtuality, media streaming, and media streaming. These applications include beer quality displays, increasing the demand for car displays.

Manufacturers integrate wireless features in the smart display by making executive use of sessions in the IoT field to offer a portable display experience to customers and improve comfort in operating the system. Wireless solutions will increase small displays in HD-up display yes and retainment system for passengers. LG Display, for example, developed a solution for 5G-connected cars in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies. This technology provides another Vand communion in vehicles, one of the company’s main objectives.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

Market May be Hit by Cyber-Attacks, Rising Costs, and Other Risks

With the rapid adoption and overall use of new technologies, modern vehicles have the most up-to-date features, increasing the risk of cyber-attacks. The increased connectivity of vehicles also increases vehicle network-breaching risks via various devices, such as smartphones and tablets, navigation systems, and music players. Malicious software and viruses can be transmitted to the vehicle’s electronic systems via the vehicle information terminal.

Hackers also fear that there are too many vulnerable connections. Telematics services are built on privacy and security. The current economic climate shows that people are increasingly turning to advanced technology. Telematics can be misused. Hackers may gain access to vehicle applications to steal or provide incorrect data. There is also a risk that the data could be shared with third parties without the permission of the application providers or the Telecommunications Service Providers ( TSP). According to a cyber-security consultant, a hacker offered USD 300 to sell personal data from around 3.6 million Zoomcar customers. The Dark Web is where search engines can’t search the encrypted content. This data includes names, mobile numbers, IP addresses, and passwords.

Major players in the market invest large sums of money to research and develop smart display systems for vehicles using advanced technologies like Al. The manufacturers incur additional costs for these advanced features, increasing production costs and restricting the market’s growth.

Key Market Trends

OLED Display Panel is expected to experience faster growth

OLED panels will likely gain a significant market share over the forecast period. This can be due to their design flexibility and the growing demand from OEMs when new models launch. For example, AMOLED (Active Matrix–OLED) screens can be used for rear seat entertainment in luxury automobiles.

Continental AG technology, founded in 2021, has been awarded its first significant OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) order. It is a worldwide vehicle manufacturer with a total order of EUR1billion. The multi-display spans from the driver’s area to the central console. It incorporates two screens, which have been optically bonded behind a curving glass surface. Production of this display solution is set to begin in 2023.

AMOLED and display materials are expensive to meet automotive-grade requirements. This is likely to limit the market’s growth. The evolution of smart connectivity technology has made cars mobile smart terminals. These include HUDs, cluster & center console dual screens, HUDs, electronic rearview display, copilot recreation, and rear seat entertainment, and transparent A-pillars. HORIZONU. HORIZONU was launched in 2019 with a vehicle controller display, transparent A-pillars, and dual displays. ENOVATE ME7 has five high-definition displays. The first was revealed in September 2020.

Recent development

TouchNetix’s fully integrated aXiom touchscreen chips were announced in April 2022 by TouchNetix. They offer 3D sensing capabilities and detect air gestures, allowing for touchless functions in various automotive, industrial, consumer, and commercial environments. aXiom offers a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) that is more than 100x higher than traditional touchscreen controllers. Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. announced that head-up displays (HUDs) production had begun at its new Polish plant in May 2022. This plant will be the first to produce HUDs for BMW Group. The HUD market is expanding rapidly, and vehicles are equipped with them in Europe, America, and China. Nippon Seiki opened the new plant in response to growing demand from European automakers for HUDs.

Key Market Segments

Type

By Display Technology

LCD

TFT-LCD

Other

By Display Size

3?-5?

6?-10?

> 10?

By Installation Site

Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

Centre Stack Touchscreen Display

Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display

Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Market Players included in the report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Delphi Automotive PLC

Kyocera Display Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

AU Optronics Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

