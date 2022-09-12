Taiwan eatery displays free campaign ads for candidates who are regular customers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the walls outside a cold noodle restaurant in southwestern Taiwan, there are multiple campaign posters for several candidates participating in the upcoming local elections.

While many assume the campaign ads were paid for by the candidates, it turns out that the owner of the eatery provided them as free campaign contributions for candidates who are regular customers of the business.

The cold noodles eatery, is located at a street corner in Shuishang Township, Chiayi County. Its outside walls are currently covered by six three-meter-tall campaign ad posters, which would normally suggest that the store owner received a bit of money from the political campaigns.

However, the eatery owner did not make any money from displaying the campaign ad posters at his store. He told CNA on Monday (Sept. 12) that all the campaign ad posters were paid for out of his own pocket and that he hung them outside of his store free of charge.

The eatery’s owner, surnamed Hsu (徐), said the candidates featured on the posters include members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as well as the major opposition Kuomintang (KMT). However, Hsu said they all have something in common—they are regular customers of his eatery.

Some of them have patronized the store since they were small, and with their patronage, the store’s business has always been good, Hsu said. As a way to reciprocate their patronage as well as advertise the eatery, Hsu paid hundreds of thousands of Taiwan dollars to print the posters of the candidates, which are shown eating the cold noodles made and sold at Hsu's restaurant.

Chiang Pei-hua (江佩曄), a DPP county council candidate, said she has been patronizing the eatery since she was a child. Likewise, KMT county council candidate Chan Wan-chen (詹琬蓁) said she usually buys the noodles as takeout for an afternoon snack. They both said they were deeply touched by Hsu’s support, per CNA.