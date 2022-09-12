Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Queen as commodity, muse for artists, fans

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/12 18:29
A man walks past a painting of Queen Elizabeth II displayed at a gallery in London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Artist Alken Pozhega makes a giant portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, made entirely of grain of corn, peas and beans in the town of Gjakova, Ko...
A student, center, sitting on a mock-up of the royalty chair, looks at a wax figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, while others take souvenir photos...
Bonhams employee George Foren poses for photographs with a rare trial proof copy of Andy Warhol's 1985 portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at th...
A salesman watches televisions showing coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at an electronics shop in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 9, 2022. ...
A doll of Queen Elizabeth II sits on the console of Osprey helicopter transporting members of the media traveling to the arrival of President Donald T...
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Models wear creations with portraits of, from left, U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, French Socialist presidential candidate Segolene Royal, Britain'...
A life size cardboard cutout image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands next to souvenir items inside the Cool Britannia store near Buckingham Palac...
Workmen install a new mural by Frederick Wimsett, of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to mark her 90th birthday celebrations, in central London, April, 19...
A man walks by a painting depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London during the 2012 Summer Olympics, July 27, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Daniel...
Artist Carl Gabriel touches his sculpture made of wire depicting the head of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, made for the Jubilee Pageant, ahead of the ...
Wellwishers holding a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wait for her arrival in Melbourne, Australia, March 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens)
A view of a sculpture by London based Italian artist Matt Marga "One Million Queen" which depicts a profile of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London,...
A mourner with flowers carries a bag featuring an image of Queen Elizabeth II near the British Embassy, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hosh...
A woman works behind a nutcracker displaying the British Queen Elizabeth II, right, in the Richard Glaesser company, manufacturer of traditionally han...
A group of corgi puppets made by puppet maker Louise Jones each one an individual and based on past and present Royal corgis, part of 'The Queen's Fav...
A display paying homage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside the Sloane Club and Sloane Place, in London, as part of "Chelsea in Bloom" an alternat...
Flowers and items for Queen Elizabeth II are seen at the Green Park memorial, near Buckingham Palace, in London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio More...
A tribute to the Queen is reflected on a taxi at Piccadilly Circus in London, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A photo of Queen Elizabeth II is seen at a subway station in London, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A man walks past a painting of Queen Elizabeth II displayed at a gallery in London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Artist Alken Pozhega makes a giant portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, made entirely of grain of corn, peas and beans in the town of Gjakova, Ko...

A student, center, sitting on a mock-up of the royalty chair, looks at a wax figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, while others take souvenir photos...

Bonhams employee George Foren poses for photographs with a rare trial proof copy of Andy Warhol's 1985 portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at th...

A salesman watches televisions showing coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at an electronics shop in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 9, 2022. ...

A doll of Queen Elizabeth II sits on the console of Osprey helicopter transporting members of the media traveling to the arrival of President Donald T...

The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Models wear creations with portraits of, from left, U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, French Socialist presidential candidate Segolene Royal, Britain'...

A life size cardboard cutout image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands next to souvenir items inside the Cool Britannia store near Buckingham Palac...

Workmen install a new mural by Frederick Wimsett, of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to mark her 90th birthday celebrations, in central London, April, 19...

A man walks by a painting depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London during the 2012 Summer Olympics, July 27, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Daniel...

Artist Carl Gabriel touches his sculpture made of wire depicting the head of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, made for the Jubilee Pageant, ahead of the ...

Wellwishers holding a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wait for her arrival in Melbourne, Australia, March 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens)

A view of a sculpture by London based Italian artist Matt Marga "One Million Queen" which depicts a profile of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London,...

A mourner with flowers carries a bag featuring an image of Queen Elizabeth II near the British Embassy, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hosh...

A woman works behind a nutcracker displaying the British Queen Elizabeth II, right, in the Richard Glaesser company, manufacturer of traditionally han...

A group of corgi puppets made by puppet maker Louise Jones each one an individual and based on past and present Royal corgis, part of 'The Queen's Fav...

A display paying homage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside the Sloane Club and Sloane Place, in London, as part of "Chelsea in Bloom" an alternat...

Flowers and items for Queen Elizabeth II are seen at the Green Park memorial, near Buckingham Palace, in London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio More...

A tribute to the Queen is reflected on a taxi at Piccadilly Circus in London, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A photo of Queen Elizabeth II is seen at a subway station in London, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

For a lifetime, she was everywhere all at once.

Queen Elizabeth II was a history-making sovereign, to be sure, but she was also a commodity, an artist’s muse, a conduit for self expression on the street, many streets in fact, well beyond those of Britain.

At 96, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died Sept. 8 after a reign of 70 years, but her visage lives on, including her world famous profile. She has borne sculptures, gallery works — a huge portrait in Kosovo made entirely of corn, peas and beans.

The world’s merchandise machine has produced enough tchotchkes to last another 70 years, perhaps. And they didn’t forget her beloved corgis that delighted fans.

During her weeks-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations that ended in June, the Sydney Opera House was illuminated in purple for the queen who said little about her private life as she went about her public duties. In death, her face was beamed onto the iconic structure, and an electronics shop in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, tuned every available screen for sale on news coverage.

Flower memorials spread quickly around the world.

From her tiaras, hats and Hermes scarves to her Launer handbags and even her umbrellas, the queen’s style has been hyper-documented since her birth, young princess days, ascension to the throne and through her sunset years.

She was neither trendsetter nor trend follower, yet that face will remain on souvenir store shelves and in the hearts of fans who are also makers for years to come, long after her in memoriam profile done in glitter paint on a tree near Buckingham Palace is washed away.

___

Follow all AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii