Industrial Robotics Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc.

Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) is set to transform the future of Retail industry by using combined power of Robotics, Analytics, and Cloud (RAC). The report ?Global Industrial Robotics Market (By Geography-Asia, Americas & Europe; By Application-Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Rubber & Plastic) Market Outlook 2024? provides an in-depth analysis of global industrial robotics market overall as well as major end-user markets such as Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Rubber & Plastic.

Key Companies Covered in the Industrial Robotics Market Research are Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, ABB Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among others. Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG and ABB Grou and other key market players.

Geographical analysis has been done across major regions such as Asia, Americas and Europe with coverage on major sub-markets such as Japan, China, Korea, the US and Germany. Market outlook for overall market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2018-24.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global industrial robotics market.

Industrial robots are automatically controlled, programmable and multipurpose manipulator programmable in three or more axes for use in industrial automation operations. These machines are capable of performing very precise operations with greater consistency and quality. Robotics have become ubiquitous with widespread employment in various industrial processes, ranging from feedstock processing and supply, blasting and painting, assembly, to other industrial processes.

Its major end-user markets are automobiles, electronic gizmos and gadgets, industrial mechanic and machine tools, chemicals, and food. It is intensively used in the automotive industry. Its adoption in non-traditional industries has also increased significantly over the years. Growth of industrial robotics market is expected to remain robust in the upcoming years with underlying surge in demand for robotics from automotive industry, reduction of labor cost associated with automation and ongoing trend for automation in various industries.

However, factors such as high initial investment involved in development and adoption of robotictechnology, dearth of skilled professionals and safety concerns related to use of industrial robotics are restraining the growth industrial robotics market. Key trends prevailing in the industry includes rise in number of transactions in the robotics industry, advent of Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), Robotics Renting & Leasing services and use of robotics in e-commerce logistics. Furthermore, SWOT analysis of the industrial robotics industry is also included in the report in order to provide better picture of the industry.

The report ?Global Industrial Robotics Market (By Geography-Asia, Americas & Europe; By Application-Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Rubber & Plastic) Market Outlook 2024? provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the industrial robotics market focusing on major geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe. Asia Pacific region is leading the robot uprising.

Furthermore, market analysis of major industrial robotics destinations such as China, Japan, Korea, the USand Germany is also included in the report. Future forecasts on all prominent application areas of the industry such as Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal and Rubber & Plastic industry is provided in the report till 2024.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global industrial robotics market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Region

? Asia

? Americas

? Europe

Market Segmentation – Country

? Japan

? China

? Republic of Korea

? The US

? Germany

Market Segmentation – Application

? Automotive

? Electrical/Electronics

? Metal

? Rubber & Plastic

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

