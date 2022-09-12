Functional Beverage Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the global Functional Beverage Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Innovation is the key success factor in beverage industry. Advent of better-for-you (BFY) beverages in various forms creates affinity for different strata of consumers such as ones focusing on diabetes, obesity, or general health consciousness. The report ?Global Functional Beverage Market (Juices, Sports Drink & Energy Drink) – Focus on Indian Market Outlook 2022? provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of global functional beverage market, particularly focusing on Indian market.

Key Companies Covered in the Functional Beverage Market Research are GSK Consumer Healthcare India, Cargill India Pvt. Ltd., Amway India, Herbalife India, and other key market players.

Market segmentation by product is done across Energy Drink, Sports Drink and Functional Juices. Geographical segmentation is done across markets such as Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Market outlook for overall market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global as well as Indian functional beverage market.

The functional beverage is a non-alcoholic fortified drink that contains traditional ingredients, including herbs, vitamins, added raw fruits or vegetables, nootropics, or amino acids. It claims to provide health benefits beyond their nutritional value. The functional beverage industry is increasingly driven by consumer?s recognition of direct link between diet and health. It is the fastest growing subsector of the functional food and non-alcoholic beverage industry.

Functional beverages by product types are classified into energy drinks, sports drinks, nutraceutical drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices, enhanced water and others. Out of these, Energy drinks is the largest segment of the industry. Functional beverage market in India is currently at a very nascent stage, catering to upper class urban dwellers. With strong health and wellness trend prevailing in the nation, the industry showcases great market potential. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to higher demand for nutraceutical, rising acceptability of convenience food, favorable demographics and increasing health consciousness.

However, some of the major factors restraining industry?s growth are strict regulatory norms, lack of awareness and higher pricing of products. The industry is characterized by latest industry trends such as use of natural ingredients, rise of private label beverages, personalized health & nutrition, hybrid beverages and advent of botanical additives.

These industry players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financials. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as Indian functional beverage market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Product Type

? Energy Drink

? Sports Drink

? Functional Juices

Geographical Coverage

? Americas

? Asia Pacific (APAC)

? Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

