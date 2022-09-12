Taipei mayor will 'work hard' to mount 2024 campaign for Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the 2022 Taipei mayoral election fast approaching, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is enjoying his last few months in office.

Amid speculation about a future presidential run for Ko, the mayor seemed to confirm the rumors at a legislative session of the Taipei City Council on Monday (Sept. 12).

While receiving a gift from Councilman Chen Zhong-wen (陳重文), Ko was asked if he would fight for the presidency. In a curt response, Ko said, "Yes, I’ll work hard.”

UDN reported that Chen was presenting a gift of a wooden sculpture to the outgoing mayor when he asked about Ko’s future plans.

Chen first asked if Ko planned to return to his former position at National Taiwan University (NTU). Ko said that although he had planned to retire from his previous job, he may have to get in contact with the personnel department.

This led to the question about a possible presidential run for Ko in 2024. Chen then jokingly observed that current Vice President William Lai (賴清德) had already chosen a spot for his campaign office. He urged the mayor to act sooner rather than later, since his potential rivals are already making moves.

Ko said that he would find an appropriate place not far from the Legislative Yuan. He said that he was still considering how much space and how many personnel he would need for a campaign.