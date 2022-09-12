Alexa
Taiwan's TSMC 2nm chip fab ready for construction, to be operational by 2025

With 3nm hitting market soon, TSMC optimistic about future

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/12 17:15
File: TSMC lobby.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 2 nanometer fab is under construction and should be operational by 2025, according to a report from CNA.

TSMC’s 3nm development is also progressing smoothly, with commercial production expected by the end of the year. The company is reportedly optimistic about market conditions and expects to continue leading its main rivals Samsung and Intel.

An enhanced version of TSMC's 3nm chips (N3E) is expected to enter the mass production phase sometime in 2023, with the eagerly anticipated 2nm chips ready by 2025.

The 2nm fab will be located at the TSMC Zhuke Baoshan (竹科寶山) facility in Hsinchu. CNA reports that local authorities have supplied the relevant permits for the expansion, and that the company is already preparing the site for construction.

Compared to their N3E chips, TSMC's 2nm silicon will allow for 10 to 15% faster computing speed. While operating at the same speed as the N3E wafers, the 2nm chips will also consume around 25% less energy.
