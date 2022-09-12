Take Metro Taipei to play table tennis at Banqiao Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is not only providing mass transportation services in the Greater Taipei area, but it is also delving into the fitness business by creating Taiwan’s first metro table tennis center at one of its stations.

Taipei MRT’s Metro Table Tennis Space, located at Banqiao Station, began operation on Friday (Sept. 9), and it is open daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., TRTC said in a press release. The fee for playing there is NT$100 per hour for customers who make reservations online, and NT$200 per hour for those who purchase tickets at the information desk of Taipei MRT Banqiao Station, according to the release.

People who participate in the long-term rental program, which is charged on a three-month basis, can enjoy a 28% fee discount and unlimited hours of playing, TRTC said, adding that the long-term rental tailors to the needs of table tennis athletes, businesses, and table tennis club members who need to practice often or hold table tennis competitions.

There are 10 tables at the Metro Table Tennis Space, and the floor is made of impact-absorbent exercise mats, the TRTC said. Since early August, when the table tennis center began trial operations, the average service rate has been as high as 70%.



Noting that the table tennis center is busier during weekends and national holidays, TRTC recommended that the public come to play on weekdays. For court reservations, call 02-28930105 ext. 8317.

For related information, call the TRTC 24-hour customer service hotline at 02-218-12345 or the 1999 Citizen Hotline, or visit the company’s website.



(YouTube, TRTC video)



(TRTC photo)