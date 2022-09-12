Taiwan’s MediaTek drops to 5th in global IC design house rankings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek in the second quarter slipped down one spot from last year to become the fifth largest integrated circuit (IC) design house globally, according to market research firm TrendForce.

MediaTek maintained growth in the mobile phone, smart edge, and power IC segments, but saw sales of Chinese-branded mobile phones take a hit. Revenue for the second quarter came in at US$5.29 billion (NT$164 billion), representing an 18% increase from a year earlier. In addition, MediaTek’s Q2 inventories stood at 38% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-based Novatek, which focuses primarily on display driver ICs, was ranked seventh. The company was affected by lower terminal demand for panels and consumer products and saw its revenue drop to US$1.07 billion, or a 12% year-on-year decline, while TrendForce also noted Novatek was one of only two companies in the top ten having a downward trend in revenue in the second quarter.

Hsinchu-based Realtek ranked eighth and, according to TrendForce, the company’s networking products did well, while WiFi demand remained stable. However, Realtek was still affected by sluggish demand in the consumer electronics and computer sectors, with second-quarter revenue of US$1.04 billion, or 12% year-on-year growth.

According to TrendForce, revenue for the top ten IC design houses hit US$39.56 billion, or 32% growth from a year earlier on growth that was largely driven by demand for data centers, networking, IoT, and high-end product portfolios. Qualcomm ranked first, followed by NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom.

The sector as a whole, however, is now staring at significantly slowed growth rates and high inventory levels due to overall economic uncertainty and weak demand in consumer electronics, said TrendForce. The research firm said that going forward, IC design houses will face significant challenges maintaining revenue growth under these conditions.