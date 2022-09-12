Robotic Paint Booth Market is expected to reach $5.5 billion & rising at a growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period

The Global Robotic Paint Booth Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Robotic Paint Booth Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Sales Type (Hardware and Service), By Type (6 Axis, 4 Axis, and Others), By Robot Type, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

A robotic paint booth is a mechanical tool that applies primer, base, clear, and top coat among other painting tasks. Water, solvents, and powder-based products are also sprayed with it. Complex pieces, curves, indentations, and shapes of all sizes can be effectively covered by the spray booth. Robots that have been efficiently programmed can quickly and accurately produce surfaces with the best quality while applying complex spray designs with varying layer thicknesses.

Robotic paint booths employ the least amount of paint possible, increasing the manufacturing plant’s cost-effectiveness. Robotic paint booths can meet the increasing demand for such booths due to the industry’s shift toward precise manufacturing because they run continuously in time with the production line’s speed. The robotic painting booth’s spraying nozzles can evenly and efficiently apply paint to curved and complicated sections as well as flat surfaces. As a result, the robotic paint booth is a crucial part of the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries. Additionally, the demand for robotic paint booths is anticipated to rise due to the increased use of robotics and the adoption of automated production technology in various industries.

Every machine, from a small cog to a massive spacecraft, needs a coat of paint. Robot technologies are increasingly being used by manufacturers to meet their needs for painting and finishing. Robots are a relentless workforce that effectively delivers things with the best possible finishing with speed and accuracy, while also lowering operational expenses and waste production. The robots that are currently available are quite adaptable for end users and may be installed with simplicity using an easy-to-use application.

A robotic paint booth is a machine that works automatically to paint, spray, and coat objects for both automotive and non-automotive uses. Additionally, it sprays different film thicknesses of water, solvent, and powder-based substance. It is typically constructed with robot arms that are explosion-proof, allowing it to safely spray coverings without causing much damage to operators. Due to its capacity to paint several products in the shortest amount of time while producing less waste and exposing fewer people to dangerous chemicals, end users are choosing paint booths.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The expansion of the robotic paint booth market is aided by the automobile industry’s recovery and the loosening of social restrictions as well as rising vaccination campaigns. The Covid-19 pandemic significantly altered the environment for many different enterprises and industries. The manufacturing sector was severely impacted by the import-export prohibition on non-essential goods and a labor shortage. Therefore, it is crucial to comprehend how the pandemic would impact the Robotic Paint Booth market as a whole in the years to come. The Covid-19 research helps the leading companies in the sector development plans for gaining an advantage over rivals.

Market Growth Factors

Manufacturing Facilities Of Robotic Paint Booths Are Growing

Numerous industries, including those in the automobile, building, aerospace, and aviation, among others, employ robotic paints. As a result, the leading businesses in this market have established their production facilities in several areas, particularly in nations like India, Malaysia, Mexico, and other nations. One of the main factors propelling the market’s expansion is the increasing use of robotics and the deployment of automated manufacturing technology across a variety of sectors. This machinery reduces the possibility of errors while speeding up and saving money on the whole process.

Technical Developments In The Machinery Sector

To increase the use of robotic paints and employ human labor for industrial operations as little as possible, the top firms in the robotic paint booth market are concentrating on the growing acceptance of cutting-edge technologies in the equipment sector. Key corporations are now competing more fiercely against one another, allowing them to grow their operations and expand their market share. Equipment designed to provide precise mixing and spraying can enhance quality, decrease waste and VOCs, and boost production overall. The robotics sector is fast driving the robotic paint booth market trends as a result of the growing technological convergence in artificial intelligence, automation, engineering, and machine learning.

Market Restraining Factors

The High Initial Cost Of The Machines

It is a challenging undertaking to integrate robot arms and other hardware equipment gave the state of industrial development today. If the end user lacks the necessary engineering knowledge, a qualified system integrator would be needed. When assessing the viability of automation requirements, accuracy and cycle time would be given top importance. The anticipated production cycle can be used to assess production capacity and calculate return on investment, and enough accuracy can guarantee that each stage is performed correctly (ROI). When a target is located using vision, several factors, such as picture quality, placement algorithm, hand-eye relationship adjustment errors, camera lens correction errors, arm repeating accuracy, absolute accuracy, and so on, have an impact on the accuracy rate.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the Robotic Paint Booth Market is divided into 4 Axis, 6 Axis, and Others. The 4 Axis segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the robotic paint booth market in 2021. A more traditional arm, with the face plate, always parallel to the ground, is frequently used in palletizing applications. Allows the object it is choosing to be rotated. These typically take the shape of two adjacent linear guides and a third axis guide or cylinder in an XYZ configuration.

Sales Type Outlook

Based on the Sales Type, the Robotic Paint Booth Market is segmented into Hardware and services. The hardware segment procured the largest revenue share in the robotic paint booth market in 2021. An isolated paint transfer line connects a paint canister on the interior of a painting robot’s outer arm to a non-conductive housing mounted with a color changer on the outside. A quick detach coupling securely fastens the paint canister to a piston ram and driving motor.

Robot Type Outlook

By Robot type, the Robotic Paint Booth Market is bifurcated into Traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots. The traditional industrial robots segment garnered the highest revenue share in the robotic paint booth market in 2021. It is because industrial robots are often massive, stationary pieces of machinery intended for exceptionally fast production speeds, enormous volume, and high accuracy. Industrial robots typically require safety precautions like a fence to keep humans out of the robot’s work envelope because of the speed at which the robot’s arm can move.

Industry Outlook

On the basis of the Industry, the Robotic Paint Booth Market is classified into Automotive, Aviation, and Others. The Aviation segment witnesses a substantial revenue share in the robotic paint booth market in 2021. The finish is crucial in both the aviation & automotive sectors. For performance and safety reasons, these pieces need to meet very exact requirements. Coatings can offer radar evasion, anti-static dissipation, and even erosion resistance. This is why maintaining continuity requires a uniform finish on all sections.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Robotic Paint Booth Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the highest revenue share in the robotic paint booth market in 2021. Due to the strong development in vehicle sales and greater use of automation technology for painting or covering vehicle bodies, which is shortening the painting process and enhancing the plant’s production activity. The automotive robotic painting market is expected to expand at an increasing rate in China and India due to the rising demand for vehicle customization in terms of design and color.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Kuka AG (Midea Investment Holding Co., Ltd.), Graco, Inc. (Newell Brands Inc.), Durr AG, Eisenmann Gmbh, Giffen, Inc., and St?ubli International AG.

Strategies deployed in Robotic Paint Booth Market

Jul-2022: ABB introduced a robotic paint atomizer, the first interconnected, sensor-equipped robot. The new Ability Connected Atomizer delivers an ecologically friendly turnkey solution for improving uptime and assuring zero quality faults.

Jan-2022: D?rr launched EcoProBooth, a new spray booth technology. The new EcoProBooth delivers a modular box concept, independent lines, and the mixture of exterior and interior painting in a single box, which the business states allow flexibility and scalability earlier only potential for small-scale series.

Dec-2020: The D?rr Group completed its acquisition with Teamtechnik Maschinen und Anlagen, an international market leader in assembly and functional test systems. This acquisition would additionally sharpen D?rr Group’s portfolio in automation and spread up new high-growth areas of industry.

Sep-2020: ABB unveiled PixelPaint, The Future of Customized Painting. The new PixelPaint contributes to decrease operating costs and enhance environmental performance by assuring that no paint is yielded. Additionally, PixelPaint also stops the process of masking and de-masking each car, allowing to relieve blockages in automotive paint shops.

Dec-2019: Yaskawa Electric has introduced an explosion-proof industrial handling robot. The new robot offers Deployment of handling equipment, Correspondence to a combination of installation positions, and advancement of the working conditions in the painting area by handling robot with high payload capability and adjustable operating range.

Oct-2019: Fanuc America expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a North Campus robotics and automation building in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The expansion aimed to keep speed with the increasing need for robots and automation. Additionally, Fanuc colonizes over 1 million square feet of constructing space in Oakland County, Michigan.

Mar-2018: Yaskawa Motoman unveiled MPX1150 and MPX2600 robots, six-axis high speed. The new MPX1150 and MPX2600 robots deliver decreased interference work envelopes and can be established close to workpieces for optimal use of floor space. Additionally, each robot can be a wall, floor, or ceiling-mounted for design versatility.

