Sponge & Scouring Pads Market is expected to reach $6.1 billion & growth of 2.9% CAGR during the forecast period | 200 pages report

The Global Sponge & Scouring Pads Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 2.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Sponges are cleaning aids made of soft, porous material. These are very good at absorbing water and water-based solutions and are typically used for cleaning impermeable surfaces. Scouring pads, or scourers, are thin sheets of metal or plastic with a mesh pattern on them that are typically used to scrub surfaces. Some of these scouring pads have the aforementioned tape on one hand and a smooth, sponge-like coating on the other.

These cleaning products are extremely common and many different kinds of sponges are now available for use in the home that there may occasionally be a more effective choice for daily cleaning tasks. In addition, these cleaning products are tremendously helpful, whether they are being used to clean worktops, remove pet hair from furniture, or wash dishes. Every form of sponge and scouring pads, including metallic sponges, steel wool sponges, abrasive sponges, Dobie?s, and others, has a particular use.

The continuous rising requirement for such cleaning pads that are suitable for many types of things since they work effectively on both heavily and lightly soiled items, which is a reason for growth of the sponge and scouring pads market. Due to their superior effectiveness in cleaning without scratching surfaces, these pads are also thought to be superior to scrapers, steel wool, metal sponges, and other comparable goods. The majority of these scouring pads are composed of materials that won’t corrode, making them perfectly safe to use with bare hands.

Furthermore, these scrubbing pads are simple to rinse after use and do not damage the cooking surface. The general public’s awareness of hygiene and cleanliness has been raised by advertisements and the media, which has led to a shift in emphasis toward maintaining squeaky clean cookware and everyday utensils.

This re-establishes the need for sponges and scouring pads. Along with the scouring pads, now the industry participants have also been introducing cleaning gel and bars to the market to speed up the cleaning procedure. Additionally, industry players like 3M, Henkel, and Unilever have started developing combo packs that combine cleaning solutions and scouring pads into one package.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As the commercial sector dominates the market for sponges and scouring pads, the impact COVID had on those business is directly proportional on this market. Due to the pandemic, hotels and restaurants have been the worst affected. The imposed lockdowns across the world led the growth graph of this market to go downhill. As more people got accustomed to pandemic and maintaining hygiene, the market recovered a little. This also led to the continued sales of necessities through e-commerce outlets. Evidently, a growing number of industry stakeholders started to priorities enhancing their online presence in order to meet the evolving customer demands.

Market Growth Factors

Advancements In Antimicrobial Sponge And Scouring Pad Technology

Mould, mildew, and germs can’t develop on scouring pads and sponges produced with proprietary silver-infused foam. In addition, several of the key market players are introducing pattern-adorned scouring pads to help consumers remember when it’s time for replacement. These designs vanish after a few weeks, letting customers know when to throw them away. Companies’ efforts to provide safer and more environmentally friendly products will bode well for the industry and help it grow in the upcoming years. Quick-drying sponges have also been introduced by some of the top brands to lower the possibility of bacterial contamination.

Rapid Growth In Numbers Of Food Outlets And Usage Of Cleaning Products

During the projection period, it is predicted that a rapid rise in the number of hotels, restaurants, bars, and other establishments will fuel the sponge and scouring pads market. As more people are eating outside, they make the food outlets business to thrive. This would consequentially accelerate the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market. Also, the steady growth of the middle class has also prompted manufacturers to broaden their reach. Additionally, the use of sponges and scrubbers to clean household items would increase as rapid urbanisation occurs, and disposable incomes rise.

Market Restraining Factors

Limited Product Portfolio

Businesses that sell sponges and scouring pads have a limited selection of products and rely mainly on marketing campaigns and promotions to keep their clientele and expand into unexplored markets. The small catalogue of products, sometimes, drive the consumer away from buying these products. Some companies have come to conclusion to sell sponge and scouring pads with cleansing solutions and agents and not as a standalone product. While these tactics have shown positive growth, they are not long lasting.

Product Outlook

On the basis of product type, the market for Sponge and Scouring pads can be classified into Light Duty, Heavy Duty, Medium Duty, and Extra Heavy Duty. The extra heavy-duty products segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market of sponge and scouring pads in 2021. These items are suited for severely dirty items that are cleaned occasionally but need a comprehensive cleaning such as ranges, hot plates, griddles, char broilers, microwaves, fryers, filter systems, ovens, and exhaust hoods.

Raw Material Outlook

Based on Raw Material, the market for Sponge and Scouring pads is bifurcated into Steel and Polymer. The steel segment garnered the largest revenue share in the sponge and scouring pads market in 2021. Since these products were the first items to step into the market, they have greatly increased market penetration. These flexible steel threads provide the strength to remove even the most stubborn food stains and burnt, baked, and oily surface grime.

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the market for Sponge and Scouring pads can be categorised into Slabs & Sinks, Kitchen Utensils, and Others. The kitchen utensils segment procured the maximum revenue share in the sponge and scouring pads market in 2021. These goods are created from a variety of materials, including stone, bone china, glass, fibre, aluminium, steel, and iron. Each of these substances reacts with dirt and cleaning soaps in a distinct way. Some of them, like Bone China, swiftly clear the grime without requiring scrubbing. To remove grease and oil, cookware made of steel and iron needs to be vigorously washed with an extra-heavy-duty pad.

End-Use Outlook

Based on End-Use, the market for Sponge and Scouring pads is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The residential end-use segment registered a substantial revenue share in the sponge and scouring pads market in 2021. People are now more aware of the various cleaning methods because of the media’s and advertising’s growing influence. Domestic consumers now have a greater propensity to use scouring pads as a result of this. The growing awareness of personal hygiene and cleanliness is contributing to an increase in the demand for sponges and scouring pads.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of Region the market for Sponge and Scouring pads is classified across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the sponge and scouring pads market in 2021. The importance of hygiene is growing as there are more fine dining establishments in the United States and Canada. Additionally, some contemporary beef and lamb recipes call for the meat to be cooked for more than 24 hours, which leaves the cookware with incredibly tenacious stains. As a result, using a scouring pad while cleaning is essential.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Unilever PLC, Amway Corporation, Weiman Products, LLC (The Carlyle Group), Scrub Daddy Inc., The Crown Choice, O-Cedar (Freudenberg Group), Bio90 Manufacturing Canada Inc., and Kiwi Scourers Ltd.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

Light Duty

Extra Heavy Duty

By Raw Material

Steel

Polymer

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

By Application

Kitchen Utensils

Slabs & Sinks

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

3M Company

Unilever PLC

Amway Corporation

Weiman Products, LLC (The Carlyle Group)

Scrub Daddy Inc.

The Crown Choice

O-Cedar (Freudenberg Group)

Bio90 Manufacturing Canada Inc.

Kiwi Scourers Ltd.

