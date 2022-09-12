North America Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market would witness the growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period

The North America Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market would witness market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Target Consumers (Elderly people, pregnant woman, Adults, Children and Infants), By Form, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

Gelatin’s role in the body’s manufacture of collagen may be advantageous for enhancing hair thickness and growth in addition to maintaining skin moisture. Additionally, glutamic acid, which the body transforms into glutamine and which reinforces the lining of the stomach and intestines and enhances digestion, is a component of gelatin. The amino acid glycine, which is believed to enhance sleep quality, makes up 27% of gelatin.

Even if consumers don’t experience joint discomfort, maintaining a balanced diet is crucial. However, a user might want to include these items in their diet if do have joint pain brought on by osteoarthritis or inflammatory arthritis to aid with inflammation and joint health. Vitamin C aids in maintaining healthy joints and lowering the incidence of inflammatory arthritis. Getting the proper dosage not too much or too little is the key. 75 milligrams of vitamin C for women and 90 milligrams for men should be consumed daily. Red and purple fruits contain antioxidants called anthocyanins.

North America has a wealthy population and a developed healthcare system. As a result of the region’s customers’ increasing need for goods with exceptional nutritional value and low-calorie content, the regional market for vitamin supplements is expected to develop throughout the projected period. The increased use of spine surgery in the US has been extensively covered in the media.

The market for spine bone stimulators has expanded in the United States due to technological advancements, aging patients’ expectations of higher levels of function, and financial policies that support sophisticated fusion surgery.

The US market dominated the North America Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,505.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter and Gamble Company, BASF SE, Amway Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., and NOW Foods, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Target Consumers

Elderly people

Pregnant woman

Adults

Children

Infants

By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Others

By Type

Vitamin D

Vitamin K

Calcium

Collagen

Omega-3 Fatty acids

Glucosamine-Chondroitin

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Health, Beauty Stores & Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

The Procter and Gamble Company

BASF SE

Amway Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Bayer AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

NOW Foods, Inc.

