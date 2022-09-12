North America Corn Syrup Market SWOT Analysis and Growth Strategies by Top Companies | growth of 3.4% CAGR

The North America Corn Syrup Market would witness market growth of 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Corn Syrup Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals), By Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B), By Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The main functions of corn syrup in commercially produced foods are as a thickening agent, a sweetener, and as a humectant, which is an ingredient that holds onto moisture and preserves the freshness of food. Most commercial pancake syrup products use corn syrup as their main ingredient as a less expensive solution than maple syrup. High-fructose corn syrup and domestically manufactured corn syrup are less expensive substitutes that are frequently utilized in various processed and mass-produced goods, candy, soft drinks, as well as fruit drinks because cane sugar restrictions in several countries increased the price of sugar.

Before high fructose corn syrup manufacture was widely used, glucose syrup was the main corn sweetener all over the world. A variation is corn syrup, where some of the glucose is converted into fructose using different enzymes. The end product is a sweeter, more soluble syrup. Sugar glass can be created by combining corn syrup, water, sugar, and cream of tartar.

North America is one of the largest consumers of high fructose corn syrup. The growing demand for HFCS in the United States is a major factor in the growth of the regional market. The widespread use of high-fructose corn syrup in the bakery, confectionery, and beverage sectors, particularly in the production of soft drinks, has significantly increased the demand for HFCS sweeteners across the nation. The HFCS 42 (used in processed foods, beverages, cereals, and baked products), HFCS 55 & HFCS 65 (used in the production of soft drinks), and HFCS 70 (used in filling jellies) are the most popular types of HFCS utilized across the United States.

The US market dominated the North America Corn Syrup Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $3,108.2 Million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 4.8% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into B2C and B2B. Based on Type, the market is segmented into High Fructose, Light, Dark, and Solid. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Corn Syrup market. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Karo), Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation), Global Sweetners Holdings Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, Ingredion, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and COFCO Corporation.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Distribution Channel

B2C

B2B

By Type

High Fructose

Light

Dark

Solid

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Karo)

Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation)

Global Sweetners Holdings Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Corporation

Ingredion, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

COFCO Corporation

