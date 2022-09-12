North America Companion Animal Arthritis Market would witness the growth of 5.6% CAGR | contains 200 pages of report

The North America Companion Animal Arthritis Market would witness market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Companion Animal Arthritis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Osteoarthritis and Other Arthritis), By Distribution Channel, By Treatment, By Animal Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Old age arthritis, often known as osteoarthritis, is a highly prevalent condition that affects both humans and canines. Although other variables including injury, infection, genetic makeup, immunological disease, and cancer can also impact the progression, it is typically caused by continuing wear and tear or instability in the joints. Anywhere in the body, arthritis can impair one or more joints. The hips, knees, shoulders, and elbows are the joints that are most frequently affected in dogs.

In most of these joints, a layer of cartilage serves as a cushion and smooth surface to allow the adjacent bones to move easily over one another. The lubrication that synovial fluid in joints provides facilitates this movement. In cases of arthritis, the cartilage deteriorates as well as the synovial fluid lacks its lubricating characteristics, making it harder for the bones to move smoothly and impairing mobility. Despite the fact that most animals are quite stern and try to conceal signs of pain, there are a number of symptoms that may point to the animal having arthritis.

The region is increasingly focusing on animal health and welfare. Numerous projects and campaigns for animal welfare are underway in this area. For instance, according to the United States Department of Justice Archives, a conference to promote animal welfare was organized by the US Attorneys and Environment and Natural Resources Division. The program’s primary goals included promoting animal welfare and combating animal cruelty. These kinds of initiatives would motivate people across the nation to emphasize more on the well-being of pets as well as stray animals.

The US market dominated the North America Companion Animal Arthritis Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $995.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Osteoarthritis and Other Arthritis. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others. Based on Treatment, the market is segmented into Medication, Supplements and Other Treatment. Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats and Other. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health, Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Vetoquinol SA, Virbac, Ceva Sant? Animale, Eltech K-Laser s.r.l., Norbrook Laboratories Limited, and NexGen Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

