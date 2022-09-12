North America Doorbell Camera Market would witness the growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period

The North America Doorbell Camera Market would witness market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Doorbell Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wired and Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Growing awareness of and interest in living in smart homes is another significant consumer trend that is positively influencing the market growth. The use of doorbell cameras is anticipated to grow as internet usage increases and people demand one-click control of more home amenities. Security and comfort have been merged by current technologies.

Integral solutions are being offered by businesses like TBI Smart Home Solutions, Inc. to monitor fires, burglaries, and other situations of this nature. These solutions enable the user to fully monitor a variety of variables, including the temperature, lock, light, and energy. All of these factors taken together have been persuading customers to purchase doorbell cameras, either as a stand-alone solution or in conjunction with comprehensive home security solutions.

Robberies and burglaries are happening a lot more frequently than usual in the United States. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, robbery is the act of stealing from someone or anything that is in their care, custody, or under their authority and involves using force, the threat of force or violence, and/or inducing fear in the victim.

Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation predicts that there will be 267,988 robberies nationwide in 2019. The projection for 2019 was lower than the forecast for 2010 by 27.4%. The anticipated robbery rate for 2019 was 81.6 per 100,000 persons, a decrease of 5.2 percent from the rate for 2018.

The US market dominated the North America Doorbell Camera Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $996.5 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Wired and Wireless. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Doorbell Camera market. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Legrand S.A., Vivint Smart Home, Inc., Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Assa Abloy AB, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Skybell Technologies, Inc., and Zmodo Technology Corporation, Ltd.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

Wired

Wireless

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Amazon.com, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Legrand S.A.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Assa Abloy AB

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Skybell Technologies, Inc.

Zmodo Technology Corporation, Ltd.

