Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market was valued at USD 322.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 510.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The significant factors are the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the disease diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases such as cancer.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Sartorius AG

Tosoh Bioscience GmbH

Sepax Technologies, Inc.

Others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Services

Resins

Columns

Buffers

Other Products

Services

By Sample

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Other Samples

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

