Payment Analytics Software Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2028

Global Payment Analytics Software Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Payment Analytics Software utilized for tracking online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. This type of software consolidates payment data from multiple sources (e.g., Google pay, Paytm, Phone Pay, PayPal, Stripe, etc.) to monitor customer payments. The growing E-commerce Sector and increasing adoption of mobile based transaction services as well as recent product announcements from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to UNCTAD estimates – during 2019, Online retail sales in selected countries including Australia, Canada, China, Korea Republic, Singapore, UK, and USA was estimated at USD 2038 billion, and this amount is further increased to USD 2495 billion by 2020. Furthermore, as per India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- in 2020, Indian e-commerce market was estimated at USD 46.2 billion, and this number is projected to grow to USD 188 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the growing demand for Payment Analytics Software. For instance, in November 2021, USA based -ACI Worldwide a leading provider of real-time digital payment software, launched its new Omni-Commerce Payment Analytics software. This new software is part of ACI Omni-Commerce and enable merchants to access payments data gathered through multiple channels within a merchant’s payment ecosystem. Moreover, in March 2022, India based Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, new data analysis feature named ‘Payment Analytics’ for online and offline merchants. This new service would be available to all Paytm merchants at no extra cost and would enable merchants with data-driven payment insights. Also, growing penetration of big data analytics technologies and increasing ownership of smartphones in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of network infrastructure and data privacy concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Payment Analytics Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of payment Analytics software and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising big data analytics sector and growing emergence of 5G technology in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Payment Analytics Software Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ProfitWell

BlueSnap

Databox

Payfirma

YapStone

CashNotify

HiPay Intelligence

PaySketch

Revealytics

RJMetrics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Cloud based

Web based

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

