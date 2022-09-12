B2B2C Insurance Market 2022 Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Key Players till 2028

Global B2B2C Insurance Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The B2B2C or (business-to-business-to-consumer) Insurance can be defined as selling of life insurance and non-life insurance products and services through non-insurance mediators other than conventional insurance intermediaries such as agents, independent financial advisories, and brokers. Non- insurance mediators include banking and financial institutions, auto distributors, telecom firms, service providers.
It also includes direct selling of insurance products to customers through digital platforms. The growing insurance penetration worldwide and increasing number of digital insurance provider as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- in July 2020, in India the non-life insurers’ premium, which include general, standalone, and specialised public-sector was estimated at USD 2.27 billion, and this amount further increased to USD 2.71 billion in July 2021. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic partnerships to expand their insurance distribution channels. For instance, in November 2021, India based Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance entered in a tripartite partnership with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and the Department of Posts (DoP), through launch of two insurance products to tap the vast rural customers across the country. The company would offer term and annuity products to customers through IPPB’s extensive network of 650 branches and over 1,36,000 banking access points. Moreover, in June 2022, Star Health and Allied Insurance signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC First Bank. Under this partnership Star Health would offer its health insurance products to the bank’s customers through its digital platform. Also, growing awareness towards insurance in emerging markets as well as rising automotive sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, negative impact of pandemic on insurance sector impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global B2B2C Insurance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing penetration of insurance and presence of leading insurance provider in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as favorable government initiatives and increasing penetration of global insurance providers in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global B2B2C Insurance Market across the North American region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Allianz
- ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
- AXA
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- China Life Insurance (Group) Company.
- Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Munich Re Group
- Prudential
- UnitedHealth Group.
- BNP Paribas S.A.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Insurance Type
Life Insurance
Non-Life Insurance
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By End Use Industry
Banking and Financial Institutes
Automotive
Utilities
Retail
Travel
Real Estate
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
