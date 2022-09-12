Credit Rating Software Market 2022 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2028

Global Credit Rating Software Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Credit Rating Software utilized by banks & financial service providers to assess credit risks and take informed decisions in credit appraisal and monitoring of loans and advances. Credit ratings are issued by credit agencies and are used to assess risks associated with a government’s or company’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

The growing financial services sector and rising concern over bad debts as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF) estimates – in March 25, FY 2022, total bank credit in India estimated at USD 1.56 trillion, witnessing an increase of USD 23.72 billion in the last two weeks and USD 137 billion from the last financial year 2021. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with new products to leverage the growing adoption of credit rating software. For instance, in March 2021, California based analytics software firm FICO, in partnership with Singapore based Lenddo launched FICO Score in India. The company launched an alternative data score, FICO Score X Data India. The score would help the Indian lenders in assessing risk with greater precision. It will also provide them greater flexibility so that they can extend credit to more people. Also, growing emergence of financing needs in developing regions and increasing usage of AI for Credit Risk Management are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with Credit rating software impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Credit Rating Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing financial services sector and presence of leading credit rating agencies in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the stringent regulations towards credit monitoring and increasing number of banking activities in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Credit Rating Software Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abrigo

ACTICO GmbH

FICO

Fitch Ratings Inc.

Loxon Solutions Zrt

Moody’s Analytics Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

SAP

Soft4Leasing

Softlabs Technologies & Development Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises [SMEs]

By End User

Banks

Insurance Companies

Credit Unions

Savings & Loan Associations

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

