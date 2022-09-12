Debt Financing Market 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2028

Global Debt Financing Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Debt Financing is a technical term for borrowing money from an outside source with the promise to return the principal plus the agreed-upon. Debt Financing is offered by banks, financial institutions, NBFCs in form of secured and unsecured bonds, & loans. One of the biggest benefits of debt financing is that borrower won’t be giving up his/her ownership of the business. Other advantage of debt financing are low interest rates, tax deduction benefits.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6080

The rising penetration of digital lending solutions and increasing adoption of debt financing due to low insurance cost as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, Digital lending in India was estimated at USD 110 billion, and the digital lending market is projected to grow to USD 350 billion by 2023. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards collaborations and co-lending agreements to capitalize the growing demand for Debt Financing. For instance, London, UK based HSBC Holdings plc (“HSBC”) and Singapore based investment company Temasek announced a partnership to work towards a debt financing platform dedicated to sustainable infrastructure projects with an initial focus on Southeast Asia. Moreover, in March 2022, India based State Bank of India (SBI) signed a co-lending agreement with 5 Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) to sanction home loans. The bank partnered with PNB Housing Finance Limited, IIFL Home Finance Limited, Shriram Housing Finance Limited, Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited, and Capri Global Housing Finance Limited. Also, growing emergence of NBFCs & Fintech Start-ups and increasing expansion of private lending sources are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, rising concern over high interest rates from central banks worldwide coupled with negative impact of covid 19 pandemic on end use segments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Debt Financing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing utilization of debt financing instruments and presence of leading financial institution and Banks in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing rising number of infrastructure projects being commissioned and increasing penetration of private lending sources in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Debt Financing market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bank Of America Inc.

Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup, Inc.

Barclays Bank PLC

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Deutsche Bank AG

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.,

UBS.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6080

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source

Private

Public

By Type

Bank loans

Bonds

Debenture

Bearer bond

Others

By Duration

Short-Term

Long-Term

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6080

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6080

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/