Financial Planning Software Market Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends and Forecast 2022 to 2028

Global Financial Planning Software Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Financial Planning Software can be defined as is a program, mainly utilized by financial advisors to manage their clients’ investments. The platforms provide different tools for tracking investments, analyzing spending and income, and forecasting future needs. This software also handles the storage, analysis, management, and processing of a set of financial transactions, records and processes.

The growing FinTech Sector worldwide and increasing awareness towards Financial Planning Software as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, Global FinTech revenue was estimated at USD 128.68 billion, and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 192 billion by 2024. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives including new funding and partnerships. For instance, in August 2020, New York based software startup Cube received a Seed funding of over USD 5 million. The funding lead by California based Bonfire Ventures, and participated by San Francisco based Operator Collective, Santa Monica based Clocktower Technology Ventures, Manchester based Alumni Ventures Group, Colorado based Techstars. Moreover, in May 2022, London, United Kingdom based Fidelity International partnered with Conquest, a Canadian fintech company. Under this partnership the company appointed Conquest as the exclusive distributor of its new financial planning software for the UK advice market. Also, growing emergence of 5G & AI technologies and increasing preference towards online and mobile banking solutions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a slow penetration rate in developing regions and availability of open-source software impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Financial Planning Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing penetration of financial planning software and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing number of retail investors and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Financial Planning Software Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advicent Solutions (NaviPlan)

eMoney Advisor, LLC.

Moneytree Software

MoneyGuide, Inc.

Miles Software

MoneyGuide, Inc. (Envestnet)

Personal Capital Corporation

RightCapital Inc.

quicken inc.

SAP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Application

Financial Advice and Management

Portfolio, Accounting and Trading Management

Wealth Management

Personal Banking

Others

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Individuals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

