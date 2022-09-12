Logistics Insurance Market 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Global Logistics Insurance Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Logistics Insurance can be defined as a tailor-made insurance product which protects the insured against physical damage or loss of goods while being transported by land, sea, or air. Logistics Insurance covers loss due to improper packing, infestation, customs rejection, and cargo abandonment etc. The growing Logistics & Transportation Sector and increasing penetration of E-commerce platforms as well as recent Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6078

For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, the logistics industry worldwide was estimated at USD 5.85 trillion, and the logistics industry is projected to cross USD 6.94 trillion by 2024. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards partnership activities to digitalize the insurance distribution process. For instance, in September 2021 Kenyan insurance technology company, Lami Technologies entered in a partnership with Nairobi, Kenya based tech-logistics company, Sendy Limited. This partnership would enable transporters in Kenya to access simple, hassle-free, and affordable insurance products customized on a per-trip basis. Moreover, in October 2021, Illinois, USA based transportation-related insurance broker Roanoke Insurance Group, Inc. partnered with Oxford, Maryland, US based Software company Redkik Inc. Under this partnership both the players would be offering on-demand, per shipment insurance with instantaneous premium quotations at the time of freight booking, and with dynamic pricing option. Also, growing Import Export activities in post covid era and increasing digitization of insurance distribution platforms are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards logistics insurance policies coupled with high premium rates impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Logistics Insurance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing logistics and transportation sector and presence of leading insurance provider in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving import and export activities and, rising emergence of leading market players in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Logistics Insurance Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allianz

Metlife

Aviva

GEICO

SADLER & Company Inc

Envious Digital

Baozhunniu Sport

Aston Villa Football

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6078

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End Use Industry

Transportation

Marine

Aviation

By End User

Individual

Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6078

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6078

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/