Microfinance Market Research Report, Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation, New Technology and Forecast 2022- 2028

Global Microfinance Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Microfinance can be defined as a financial service intended for low-income individuals or groups who are typically excluded from traditional banking services. In Microfinance financial products and services are developed specifically for Micro and Medium Sized enterprises as well as for socially vulnerable individuals & groups.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6077

Microfinance loans, microfinance saving accounts, Micro Credit, and Micro insurance are products that are offered under Microfinance. The increasing penetration of microfinance organization and growing MSME finance gap in developing countries as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to SME Finance Forum (Managed by International Finance Corporation) estimates – as of 2020, around 131 million or 41% of formal MSMEs in developing countries have unmet financing needs. In addition, in developing countries MSME finance gap is estimated at approximately USD 5 trillion, which accounts for 1.3 times of the current level of MSME lending. Moreover, Women-owned businesses which accounts for 23% of MSMEs, accounts for 32% of the MSME finance gap. Furthermore, recent strategic initiatives from leading market players would influence the growth of Global Microfinance Market. For instance, in March 2021, The Microfinance Centre (MFC) and New York, USA based Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth partnered to jointly rollout a new international support programme for small businesses and microfinance institutions in Europe and Central Asia. Under this partnership both the organizations would provide support to 90+ microfinance institutions (MFIs) and 300,000 small businesses across Europe and Central Asia. Moreover, in April 2022, New York, USA based nonprofit microfinance organization Grameen America, received a USD 5 million capital loan from Texas, USA Based private banking company Woodforest National Bank. This loan would be further reinvested as microloans through Grameen America’s group-lending model to approximately 8,300 emerging businesswomen in financially underserved U.S. communities. Also, growing emergence of digital lending platforms and increasing number of favorable initiatives from government authorities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high interest rate as well as short repayment period coupled with rising concern over increasing number of loan defaults impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Microfinance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of collaboration activities from leading financial institutions and increasing penetration of digital lending platforms in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing number of micro and small sized enterprises and favorable government initiatives towards credit facilities for SMEs, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Microfinance Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Annapurna Finance (P) Ltd

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI)

Bandhan Bank

CDC Small Business Finance

Cashpor Micro Credit

Grameen America

Grameen Bank

Kiva

Madura Microfinance Ltd.,

Pacific Community Ventures Inc.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6077

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Provider

Banks

Micro Finance Institute (MFI)

NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions)

Others

By End User

Small Enterprises

Micro Enterprises

Solo Entrepreneurs or Self-Employed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6077

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6077

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/