Mutual Fund Assets Market 2022 Size, Share, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Global Mutual Fund Assets Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Mutual Fund Assets can be defined as a professionally managed investment Fund that pools assets (investment) from shareholders to invest in securities like stocks, bonds, money market instruments, and other assets. A mutual fund company is called as asset management company (AMCs) and the total market value of investments managed by an AMC is called Asset Under management (AUM). The rising investment in Mutual Funds Worldwide and increasing technological advancements in Mutual Fund industry as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6076

For instance, according to The Investment Company Institute (A global association of regulated funds)’s “2022 Investment Company Fact Book” report – In United States of America, during 2020, the total net assets held in Individual mutual fund accounts valued at USD 20.75 trillion, which further increased to USD 23.32 trillion in 2021. Whereas, in case of Institutional Accounts, the net assets during 2020, valued at USD 3.12 trillion, and it further increased to USD 3.63 trillion in the year 2021. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their customer base and geographical footprints. For instance, in December 2021, HSBC’s AMC acquired Mutual Fund business from L&T (L&T Investment Management (LTIM)) for a transaction valued of USD 425 million. Moreover, in January 2022, India based ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company partnered with US-based leading managers of exchange traded funds and mutual funds First Trust. Through this partnership ICICI prudential would bring First Trust’s innovative active and exchange-listed offerings to domestic investors. Also, growing expansion of mutual fund industry in developing economies and surge in favorable initiatives from government authorities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, volatility in the global capital and stocks market impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Mutual Fund Assets Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investment from institutional investors and presence of leading investment management companies such as BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group, Morgan Stanley, and JP Morgan & Chase among others. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investment from retail investors and rising penetration of leading investment and Assets management companies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Mutual Fund Assets Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BlackRock, Inc.

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Capital Group

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

PIMCO

State Street Corporation,

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6076

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fund Type

Equity Funds

Bond Funds

Money Market Funds

Hybrid & Other Funds

By Distribution Channel

Banks

Financial Advisors/Brokers

Direct Sellers

Others

By Investor Type

Institutional

Individual

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6076

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6076

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/