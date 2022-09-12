Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022 Rising Demand, Emerging Growth and Business Development till 2028

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Ground-penetrating radar is a geophysical procedure that utilizes radar pulses to image the subsurface. It is a non-intrusive method that examines the sub-surface to explore and investigates underground utilities involving cables, asphalt, masonry, concrete, pipes, and metals. The surging demand for GPR equipment in utility safety and damage protection, favorable government policies, and the introduction of advanced ground penetrating radar (GPR) by the leading market players are the major factors fostering the global market demand.

For instance, in January 2022, Sensors & Software Inc. introduce the SPIDAR SDK- a software development kit. The product is designed for those who want to use GPRs on their platforms and control a GPR with their data attainment and data processing software. Likewise, in May 2022, IDS GeoRadar s.r.l. declared the launch of AiMaps- a new solution for utility professionals. The product offers intelligent cloud-processing of GPR data to provide the right data to detect the underground utilities faster. Thereby, the rising number of product launches is exhibiting a positive influence on the demand for the Ground Penetrating Radar, which excels the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of GPR equipment and the growing need for skilled professionals to operate GPR equipment hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing need for real-time data through GPRs and increasing demand for GPRs in military applications are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Ground Penetrating Radar Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising government support and growing need to monitor and inspect the structures in real-time. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing number of infrastructural development projects, such as transportation and railway infrastructure development projects, and the rising frequency of natural disasters, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ground Penetrating Radar Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hexagon AB

SPX Corporation

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

Guideline Geo

Chemring Group PLC

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Hilti

Screening Eagle Technologies

Pipehawk Plc

Kontur

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Equipment

Services

By Type:

Handheld Systems

Cart-based Systems

Vehicle-mounted Systems

By Application:

Utility Detection

Transportation Infrastructure

Geology & Environment

Law Enforcement & Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

