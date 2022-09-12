Seamless Pipes Market 2022 New Opportunities, Top Trends and Business Development 2028

Global Seamless Pipes Market is valued at approximately $in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
Seamless pipes are those that have no welding seams or joints at all. Even in situations of extreme temperature, pressure, and chemical reactions, seamless pipes offer greater physical strength and corrosion resistance. The primary factor driving the market growth rate is the rise in demand for seamless pipes from the automotive and transportation sectors.
Increased oil and gas exploration activities, expanding use of high seamless pipes due to their advantages in high pressure, temperature, mechanical stress, and corrosive environments, and growth and expansion of different end-user verticals in emerging economies will all have a direct and positive impact on the market’s growth rate. The market growth rate will be slowed down by high costs related to R&D, higher prices for seamless pipes compared to alternatives, rising import and export tariffs, and stringent international trade regulations. The market’s potential for growth will also be constrained by fierce price competition from Chinese producers and the prevalence of low cost alternatives in the marketplace. However, over the forecast period, increasing investment in the construction of oil and natural gas pipelines is anticipated to fuel demand for seamless pipes. In the infrastructure and construction industries, seamless pipes are becoming more and more popular, especially for the transportation of sewage and water.
The key regions considered for the global Seamless Pipes market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of its well-established chemical industry, the North American region dominates the market for seamless pipes. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate due to the region’s growing transportation industry demand, increased demand from various end-use industries, increased research and development activities, competitive prices provided by manufacturers, and government investment policies intended to increase industrial growth.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- JFE Holdings, Inc.
- Tenaris S.A.
- Sandvik AB
- Vallourec SA
- United States Steel Corporation
- PAO TMK
- PJSC Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
- Jindal Saw Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Hot Finished Seamless Pipes
Cold Finished Seamless Pipes
By Materials:
Steel & Alloys
Copper & Alloys
Nickel & Alloys
Others
By Production Process:
Continuous Mandrel rolling
Multi-stand Plug Mill
Cross-roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling
By End-use Industry:
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure & Construction
Power Generation
Automotive
Engineering
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
