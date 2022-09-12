Seamless Pipes Market 2022 New Opportunities, Top Trends and Business Development 2028

Global Seamless Pipes Market is valued at approximately $in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Seamless pipes are those that have no welding seams or joints at all. Even in situations of extreme temperature, pressure, and chemical reactions, seamless pipes offer greater physical strength and corrosion resistance. The primary factor driving the market growth rate is the rise in demand for seamless pipes from the automotive and transportation sectors.

Increased oil and gas exploration activities, expanding use of high seamless pipes due to their advantages in high pressure, temperature, mechanical stress, and corrosive environments, and growth and expansion of different end-user verticals in emerging economies will all have a direct and positive impact on the market’s growth rate. The market growth rate will be slowed down by high costs related to R&D, higher prices for seamless pipes compared to alternatives, rising import and export tariffs, and stringent international trade regulations. The market’s potential for growth will also be constrained by fierce price competition from Chinese producers and the prevalence of low cost alternatives in the marketplace. However, over the forecast period, increasing investment in the construction of oil and natural gas pipelines is anticipated to fuel demand for seamless pipes. In the infrastructure and construction industries, seamless pipes are becoming more and more popular, especially for the transportation of sewage and water.

The key regions considered for the global Seamless Pipes market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of its well-established chemical industry, the North American region dominates the market for seamless pipes. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate due to the region’s growing transportation industry demand, increased demand from various end-use industries, increased research and development activities, competitive prices provided by manufacturers, and government investment policies intended to increase industrial growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

JFE Holdings, Inc.

Tenaris S.A.

Sandvik AB

Vallourec SA

United States Steel Corporation

PAO TMK

PJSC Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

Jindal Saw Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hot Finished Seamless Pipes

Cold Finished Seamless Pipes

By Materials:

Steel & Alloys

Copper & Alloys

Nickel & Alloys

Others

By Production Process:

Continuous Mandrel rolling

Multi-stand Plug Mill

Cross-roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling

By End-use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure & Construction

Power Generation

Automotive

Engineering

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

