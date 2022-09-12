Cold Forging Machines Market 2022 Insights on Covering Sales Outlook, Demand Forecast and Key Trends 2028

Global Cold Forging Machines Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Cold Forging Machines can be defined as a hydraulic-powered machine used in cold forging processes. Cold forming refers to the forming or forging of a bulk material at room temperature without heating of the initial slug. It is utilized in different industries such as heavy industry, automotive, and aerospace among others.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6072

The growing automotive sector and increasing end use application of cold forging machines as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during 2021, the worldwide automotive manufacturing market was valued at USD 2700 billion. It is projected to grow to USD 2800 billion by end of 2022. Moreover, as per International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates – in 2019, globally around, 2.2 million electric cars were sold, and in 2020, electric car sales increased to 3 million and accounted for 4.1% of total car sales. Further, in 2021, electric car sales more than doubled and reached to a new high of 6.6 million, witnessed for around 9% of the global car market. Furthermore, leading market players are stressing towards new acquisitions to widen their product portfolio & geographical footprints. For instance, in annuary 2022, Mumbai, India based Balu Forge Industries Limited, acquired the Precision Machining unit of the Mercedes-Benz Truck Factory from Mannheim, Germany. The acquired machining unit would be installed in the new machining facilities of BFIL located Belgaum, Karnataka, India. Also, growing manufacturing sector in emerging markets as well as rapid industrialization in developing economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with cold forging machines impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cold Forging Machines Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing end use application of cold forging across different end use industries and presence of well-established aerospace manufacturing industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising automotive sector and rapid industrialization in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Cold Forging Machines Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

National Machinery

STAMTEC, INC.

Nedschroef Herentals

SIJIN INTELLIGENT FORMING MACHINERY CO. LTD.

Zhejiang Dongrui Machinery Industrial

Zhejiang Shengtuo Machinery Co., Ltd.

JYICHYNG.

ZHEJIANG YESWIN MACHINERY

Sacma

Hyodong Machine

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6072

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

2-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

3-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

4-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

5-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

6-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

By Process:

Cold Forging by Hammers

Cold Forging by Press

Cold Forging Crank Type Mechanisms

Cold Forging Rotary Machines

By End Use:

Cold Forging Machines for Automotive

Cold Forging Machines for Heavy Engineering

Cold Forging Machines for General Manufacturing

Cold Forging Machines for Construction

Cold Forging Machines for Aerospace

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6072

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6072

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/