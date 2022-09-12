Deflectometer Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2028

Global Deflectometer Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Deflectometer can be defined as a testing device utilized by civil engineers and infrastructure development agencies to evaluate the physical properties of pavement in highways, local roads, airport pavements, harbor areas, and railway tracks among others. Deflectometer drops a weight on to the pavement and measures the resulting pavement deflections.

The growing construction industry and increasing applications of deflectometers as well as favorable government initiatives are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Oxford Economics – Global Construction 2030 report – during 2020, the global construction output was estimated at USD 10.7 trillion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 15.2 trillion, witnessing a growth rate of 42%.Furthermore, in November, 2020 – Australia’s Department of Transport and Main Roads Queensland (DTMR) launched country’s first Light Weight Deflectometer (LWD) standard. Also, rising government spending towards road transport infrastructure development coupled with growing technological advancements in deflectometers are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with deflectometers and variation in regulatory standards across different regions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Deflectometer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading market players and rising construction and infrastructural development activities in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of transport infrastructure development and rising government spending towards infrastructure development, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Deflectometer Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Illinois Tool works

PaveTesting

ARA

Olson Instruments

Dynatest

Aimil

Humboldt

Controls Group

EPSILON TECHNOLOGY CORP

Abatech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Falling Weight Deflectometer

Light Weight Deflectometer

Rolling Wheel Deflectometer

By Application

Construction Industry

Railway Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

